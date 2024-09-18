Ten Killed, 36 Injured As Bus Overturns In Iran

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 18 (IANS) Ten people were killed and 36 others after a bus overturned in the Iranian province of Yazd.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday at an intercity road near Saghand village in Ardakan County, as the bus veered off the main road, entered a access road, and overturned, Iran's Traffic Chief Hassan Momeni was quoted as saying.

Momeni said that the bus was travelling from the southern Iranian province of Bushehr to the northeastern city of Mashhad, adding that the injured had been transferred to medical centres in Yazd, reports Xinhua, quoting state-run IRNA.

The cause of the incident will be announced later in the day following investigations, he said.

Speaking to the Iranian Students' News Agency, Managing Director of Yazd's Red Crescent Society Mohammad Eshqi said 51 people were on the bus, of whom five were not injured.