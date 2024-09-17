Choose Greatness Instead Of Violence, Says Prime Minister Mottley

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Julie Carrington

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Prime Mia Amor Mottley made an impassioned plea to the youth in Barbados to aspire to greatness just like the new chief of staff of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Lovell, and to stay clear of a life of violence.

Prime Minister Mottley made the appeal on Tuesday after the 45-year-old chief of staff took the oath of allegiance before the president, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason and the acting private secretary Juana Franklin-Leacock, at State House.

The prime minister promised to address the country later this week on matters of citizen security and referred to a discussion with the attorney-general about the unfortunate circumstances in which a young man was now facing murder charges; adding:“I thought to myself that this is truly a story of two Barbadoses.”

The prime minister declared that any child can achieve greatness like Lt. Col. Lovell,“once we put all of the guard rails and the rooting and the mentorship in place as was then for the majority of us. That this fine gentleman has emerged and has been able, through discipline, hard work, capacity and mentorship, to rise to where he is today, as compared to others who choose a different path, is a story that I want all Barbadians to reflect upon. The choice is yours for your children and for yourself and I could not want a better metaphor, a better example, to show people what is possible in this country.”

The prime minister reiterated government's intention to expand the ranks of the Barbados Defence Force to 800 personnel by the time it reaches its 50th anniversary.

Prime Minister Mottley acknowledged that the problem was not young people wanting to engage in“risky things, but we have now the reality that there are tools available to people that have a disproportionate impact on our lives.”

The prime minister added:“I could not let today pass without highlighting what is possible. A fine young man who rises to the highest ranks in this country, or young men who want a pathway to either Coral Ridge, Westbury Cemetery, or Dodds [Prisons]; the choice is ours. I do not believe that it is a difficult choice, and I thank God that we have examples like you and others in The [Barbados] Police Service and the Barbados Defence Force and the other protective services to show what it is really like.

“The commissioner spoke to the country and indicated that we're dealing with a core of people, but we know that behind that core of people we have been too lapse in being able to control and to ensure that our young people are rooted, but equally, have guard rails along the pathway to adulthood and then in early adulthood,” Mottley underlined.

The government would continue to do all that it can to steer the youth on the right path, Morttley pointing out:

“You will continuously hear me address what I know to be the truth, that who we are as people is 90 percent determined by how we are raised. I have every confidence that this fine gentleman and tomorrow I will be able to call him a different rank, but today, Lieutenant Colonel Lovell will help us along with the team, Commander Peterson and others, to be able to ensure that the excellent work done by Commodore Shurland, in helping to bridge the transition of the Barbados Defence Force at this very, very unique time in our history.... The Barbados Defence Force has shown that every step of the way, it has been an essential component in the governance of this country,” Mottley surmised.

The prime minister noted that as the BDF continues to modernise its operations, she is confident that Lt. Col. Lovell and Commander Peterson would oversee a seamless transition at a time when the country“needs the Barbados Defence Force, more than ever, to stand up and to play its role, not just in citizen security in its broadest sense, but also in the efficiency and protection of the country from cyber security, normal security”.

Meanwhile, Lt. Colonel Lovell, in brief remarks, said it was a privilege and an honour and a“humbling experience that the president, the prime minister, the cabinet, and the people of Barbados had“reposed such a responsibility in a relatively young person.”

He continued:“I am humbled by this experience...humbled by this responsibility but I look forward to the challenges. I know I have a strong team behind me. So, as we always say, once we work together in the Barbados Defence Force, there is no obstacle that we cannot overcome, and we look forward to doing that over the next four years.”

Also in attendance were attorney-general Dale Marshall, other members of cabinet, and senior government officials.

