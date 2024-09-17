Urban Furnished Partners With Select To Provide Tenants With Exclusive VIP Perks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urban Furnished Partners with Select

Urban Furnished

Select

Urban Furnished teams up with Select to provide tenants with VIP perks, including dining, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle benefits.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Furnished , a premier provider of luxury short-term furnished in Manhattan and Brooklyn, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Select, a global private membership community that offers unmatched benefits across dining, entertainment, lifestyle brands, and more.Through this collaboration, Urban Furnished tenants will receive a complimentary one-month trial of the Select membership, granting them access to a range of elite perks. These include priority access and savings of up to 40% at Michelin-starred and other premier restaurants, along with exclusive cocktail and small plate offerings for their entire party. Additionally, tenants will enjoy VIP access to sought-after entertainment and cultural events, such as Formula 1 races, the US Open, and even fashion shows during New York Fashion Week.The partnership also opens the door to premier lifestyle perks, such as discounts with luxury brands like BMW, Tumi, Tonal, and Diptyque. Tenants can take advantage of savings on everything from fitness and wellness to high-end consumer products. For professionals, Select's preferred business pricing offers access to rates and exclusive deals with leading brands like UPS, HP, and Soho Works, allowing tenants to optimize both their personal and professional lives.In addition, tenants will benefit from Select's highly personalized concierge service, available via a mobile app, to assist with everything from restaurant reservations to event bookings. This white-glove service provides convenience and curated experiences tailored to the specific preferences of Urban Furnished tenants.“At Urban Furnished, we strive to offer our tenants more than just exceptional housing. We are committed to elevating their entire living experience in New York City,” said Eran Haviv, CEO of Urban Furnished.“Our partnership with Select gives our tenants access to a range of VIP perks, helping them enjoy the very best the city and beyond has to offer.”With this partnership, Urban Furnished continues to set a new standard for luxury living, providing tenants with both world-class accommodations and exclusive access to premier lifestyle benefits. The collaboration underscores Urban Furnished's commitment to enhancing its tenants' lives, ensuring that their stay is not only comfortable but also filled with memorable, elite experiences.About Urban FurnishedUrban Furnished is a leading provider of luxury short-term housing solutions in Manhattan and Brooklyn, offering stylish and well-appointed residences for discerning professionals and travelers. Known for its high standards of service and convenience, Urban Furnished is committed to delivering an exceptional living experience to its tenants.About SelectSelect is a private membership community founded in 2015, offering members exclusive benefits and perks across dining, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. With a global network of over 1.6 million partner locations, Select provides its members with unparalleled access to elite experiences and VIP treatment.For more information on this partnership, visit Urban Furnished VIP Select .

