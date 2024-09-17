'Held At Ransom': Victim-Survivors Open Up About The Use Of Child Sex Abuse Material To Fight Crime

Author: Carol Ronken

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Warning: This article discusses details of child sexual abuse

These are the words of a victim-survivor of child sexual abuse. They reflect a profound tension regarding the use of photos or videos depicting child sexual abuse for legitimate purposes.

This material is used by investigating sexual exploitation, and by courts to prosecute cases. It is also used by the and researchers to understand and fight its production and distribution.

But there is a substantial gap in research exploring victim-survivors' views on this practice. This is a serious problem.

My colleagues and I have been working hard to fill this gap by interviewing victim-survivors to find out what they think. Our early findings show they have several concerns about the use of child sexual abuse material for legitimate purposes.

A lived-experience evidence base is needed

Victim-survivors of child sexual abuse are increasingly speaking out on the long-lasting damage and impact of having their images and videos circulated on the internet . The lack of control over the existence of the material and its circulation can impact the recovery of victim-survivors.

Collecting evidence about the views of victim-survivors is an important first step towards making better rules to govern how child sexual abuse material can be used to fight crime. It ensures victim-survivor views inform processes that support institutional uses of abuse material.

Listening to victim-survivors is also an important acknowledgement of their experiences. And it provides them with a level of ownership and control of the material that captures their abuse.

To help build this evidence base, we surveyed 80 child sexual abuse victim-survivors. We wanted to know what they thought about the tech industry, police and researchers using child sexual abuse material for legitimate purposes.

Mixed views

One theme in the survey responses is the need for greater awareness about the retention and use of child sexual abuse material by police, tech companies and researchers.

Only 60% of respondents whose abuse was recorded were aware that material was retained by police. Only 45% and 35%, respectively, were aware that tech companies and researchers also used this material in their work.

Some 90% wanted to be informed of how material would be used. The same amount wanted the opportunity to decide how the material would be used, if at all.

As one survey respondent told us:

Many victim-survivors don't know tech companies such as Meta are using child sex abuse material for legitimate purposes. kovop/Shutterstock

We found 70% of victim-survivors would be comfortable with police, courts, researchers or private sector organisations retaining material documenting or depicting their abuse if it was used in the investigation or prosecution of the perpetrator(s) of their abuse.

The same proportion were also supportive of material depicting their abuse being used to help investigate or prosecute sexual crimes against other children.

If given the choice, three-quarters of victim-survivors would want all material documenting or depicting their abuse to be destroyed. However, given that complete destruction may be impossible, 80% stated they would agree with material documenting their abuse being used in technology that helps to detect and remove copies of content depicting their abuse that have been posted online.

A majority of respondents (70%) whose abuse had been recorded stated they would be supportive of police, courts, researchers or organisations that develop technology to fight this type of crime using the photos and videos of their abuse.

Key lessons

Many victim-survivors described their concerns with the retention of material depicting their abuse.

By listening to these concerns, the tech industry, police and researchers will be better able use child sexual abuse material to fight crime without retraumatising victim-survivors.

We gratefully acknowledge the bravery of our research participants and thank them for their generosity of time, willingness to share their perspectives, and desire to effect change together. We are extremely appreciative of all victims and survivors who participated in this research and acknowledge the difficulties in providing insights into concepts that were sometimes unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or unclear.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line – 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

13YARN is a free and confidential 24/7 national crisis support line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping. Call 13 92 76.