RG Kar Case: CBI Focusing On Variances In Nature Of Wounds In Inquest, Post-Mortem Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is focussing on variances found in the the nature of wounds on the body of R.G. Kar rape and murder victim as mentioned in the inquest and the post-mortem reports.

The officials are focusing on such variances in the contents of the two reports to get clues about the "larger conspiracy" or "post-offence conduct" in the second round of investigation, which is in the angle of evidence tampering and altering during the initial phase of investigation by Kolkata Police, sources said.

The sources added that the investigating officials are now trying to determine whether such variances in the contents of the two reports were merely "coincidental" or "deliberate" to mislead the course of investigation.

In fact, the matter was briefly touched upon during the second day of fresh hearing at Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who also took note of the variances in the contents of the two reports.

The sources said that certain wounds on the "abdomen" and "ring finger" of the right palm of the victim doctor were not mentioned in the subsequent post-mortem report.

To recall, doubts over the possible compromising of the post-mortem report surfaced in December last year when a report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on the matter clearly stated that the confidentiality factor of the post-mortem process of the body of the victim was compromised and standard protocols were not followed during that process.

"Upon perusal of the videography of the post-morten examination, it has been observed that there was presence of many persons inside the autopsy hall and few of them were taking photographs and videos on their mobiles which is against the standard and accepted protocol and practice for maintaining the confidentiality of the case and the dignity of the deceased," the seventh point mentioned in the CSFL report read.

On Friday, the CBI informed Justice Ghosh's bench that the rape and murder tragedy was not a case of "gangrape".

The CBI gave this clarification following specific direction from Justice Ghosh during the first day of the fresh hearing in the matter on March 24, where he directed the central agency to clarify whether the tragedy was a case of "rape" or "gangrape".

The next date of hearing in the matter is April 23.