CAPELLA BANGKOK NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD's 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

Capella Bangkok (No.1)

in Thailand, awarded The World's Best Hotel 2024

The list celebrates hotels from 37 destinations across six continents, plus 15 new entries

The Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award goes to Passalacqua (No.2), Lake Como

Soneva Fushi (No.8), Maldives wins the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award for a second year running

Maroma (No.18), Mexico, wins the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award ,

audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

Bulgari Tokyo (No.22)

wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

Sonia Cheng ,

CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award New accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Aman ; Atlantis The Royal (No.9)

in Dubai receives the Highest Climber Award ; and Raffles London at The OWO (No.13) wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 has been announced at a glittering awards ceremony at London's Guildhall.

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world in a list that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers globally.

Capella Bangkok is named No.1 at The World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2024, held in London.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 here .

Capella Bangkok takes the top spot, climbing 10 places from No.11 in 2023. Opened in 2020, Capella Bangkok is surrounded by lush gardens and exudes the elegance of a grand dame combined with the intimacy of a boutique hotel. No.2 and the winner of this year's Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award is Passalacqua , set in an 18th-century villa beside Italy's Lake Como.

Asia leads the way with 19 ranked hotels in total, including four in Bangkok: Capella Bangkok (No.1), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26), while Japan has three hotels featured including Bulgari Tokyo (No.22), which also wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024 .



Europe boasts 13 winning hotels, with France, the UK and Italy each featuring four properties, including Cheval Blanc Paris (No.4), Claridge's (No.11) in London and Four Seasons Firenze (No.19). North America has nine hotels on the list including Chablé Yucatán (No.16) in Mexico. Oceania and Africa each boast four hotels on the list, including The Calile (No.25) in Brisbane and Mount Nelson (No.28) in Cape Town.

