Legal Soft Introduces Bookkeeper Virtual Assistants Tailored For Legal Accounting Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft is excited to announce the launch of Bookkeeper Virtual Assistants , a specialized service offering U.S.-trained Virtual Bookkeeper Assistants (VAs) designed to support attorneys, solo practitioners, and large law firms. Our virtual bookkeepers handle critical tasks, freeing up valuable time so legal professionals can focus on practicing law.



What are Bookkeeper Virtual Assistants?

Legal Soft's Bookkeeper Virtual Assistants provide tailored accounting solutions for the legal industry. Whether you are a solo attorney or managing a large law firm, our virtual bookkeepers assist with essential but often time-consuming tasks. From Billing & Collections to Financial Reporting, Account Reconciliation, Trust Accounting, and Accounts Payable, our VAs are ready to manage it all.

Virtual Assistant Responsibilities

Our Bookkeeping VAs offer a broad range of services, including:



Billing & Collections : Streamlining cash flow by managing invoicing and collection processes.

Financial Reporting : Generating accurate financial statements and reports to keep your firm's finances in check.

Disbursement : Ensuring timely and accurate payments to vendors and service providers.

Account Reconciliation : Balancing accounts to ensure every transaction is accounted for.

Trust Accounting : Maintaining compliance with trust accounting regulations. Accounts Payable : Managing payables to keep operations running smoothly.

Hire a Bookkeeper Virtual Assistant for Your Law Firm

Our Bookkeeping VAs are handpicked for their expertise in legal accounting and undergo a rigorous selection process. Trained in industry-leading software like QuickBooks, they manage your firm's finances with precision and care.

Why Choose Us



Efficiency & Quality : Our VAs optimize financial departments without compromising quality or exceeding budgets. We offer more than bookkeeping; we offer peace of mind.

Vetted Bookkeepers : Each VA is carefully vetted, ensuring you work with experienced professionals who uphold the highest standards of integrity.

Well-Trained : Our VAs are proficient in the latest bookkeeping software and trained to handle a wide range of financial tasks, ensuring your firm's success.

Affordable & Scalable : Hiring a VA provides professional services without the overhead costs of full-time, in-house staff. You only pay for the services you need, allowing you to scale support as your firm grows. Fully Trainable & Versatile : Our VAs adapt to your specific needs, ensuring your firm benefits from personalized, effective support.



Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft , expressed his enthusiasm: "Remote Bookkeepers are game-changers for law firms looking to enhance their financial management. Our virtual bookkeepers offer a combination of expertise, reliability, and affordability that is unmatched in the legal industry."

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a collection of Legal Industry Practice Experts who work with you to create a plan that aligns with your firm's goals and needs. We focus on Practice Setup, Practice Management, Custom Mobile Apps, and VAs. Today, a law firm's success is directly linked to its ability to scale and expand. Whether you are looking for short-term or long-term staffing, you need a partner who understands legal staff recruiting.

