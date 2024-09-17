EU, China Must Avoid EV Trade War: German Vice Chancellor
Date
9/17/2024 3:19:03 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Frankfurt, Germany: The European Union and China must avoid a damaging trade war over electric cars at all costs, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said Tuesday, as tensions mount over planned EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.
"We absolutely want to avoid a trade conflict with spiralling tariffs that ultimately harms both sides," said Habeck after meeting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.
"The European Commission and China should do everything they can to find a negotiated solution," he added, calling for "fair competition conditions".
MENAFN17092024000063011010ID1108684780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.