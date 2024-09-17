عربي


EU, China Must Avoid EV Trade War: German Vice Chancellor

9/17/2024 3:19:03 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: The European Union and China must avoid a damaging trade war over electric cars at all costs, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said Tuesday, as tensions mount over planned EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.

"We absolutely want to avoid a trade conflict with spiralling tariffs that ultimately harms both sides," said Habeck after meeting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

"The European Commission and China should do everything they can to find a negotiated solution," he added, calling for "fair competition conditions".

The Peninsula

