EU, China Must Avoid EV Trade War: German Vice Chancellor

Frankfurt, Germany: The European Union and China must avoid a damaging trade war over electric cars at all costs, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said Tuesday, as tensions mount over planned EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.

"We absolutely want to avoid a trade conflict with spiralling tariffs that ultimately harms both sides," said Habeck after meeting Chinese Commerce Wang Wentao.

"The European Commission and China should do everything they can to find a negotiated solution," he added, calling for "fair competition conditions".