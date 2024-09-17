Egyptian FM Urges Israeli Withdrawal From Rafah Crossing, Philadelphi Corridor

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Sep 18 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty has urged the withdrawal of the Israeli from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor.

Abdelatty made the remarks during his meeting in Cairo with Tor Wennesland, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, the Egyptian Foreign said on Tuesday in a statement.

During the meeting, the Egyptian Minister stressed the need for Israel to accept the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to manage the Rafah crossing, which would allow the resumption of the crossing's operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also stressed support for the efforts of the UN coordinator to preserve the status of the PA as the central government for the administration of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to facilitating a ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid to the strip, emphasising the importance of enabling all UN agencies, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, to carry out their responsibilities.

Since May 2024, Israel has taken control of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing, leading to the obstruction of the main point for aid distribution, along with the Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone on the Egypt-Gaza border.

Senior Egyptian sources have consistently expressed opposition to Israel's control of these regions.

Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained steadfast in maintaining Israeli presence in the corridor to prevent alleged weapon smuggling.

Netanyahu's unwavering stance regarding the Philadelphi Corridor has impeded a ceasefire agreement, a move that has been urged by the international community and by families of captives detained in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

During a ministerial meeting focused on the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution hosted by Madrid, Spain, Abdelatty emphasised that Israel's positioning in these areas is designed to obstruct the legitimate return of the Palestinian authority to Gaza.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez convened a session for foreign ministers of countries participating in the Madrid discussions. In this meeting, Abdelatty emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Abdelatty urged immediate actions to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and establish an independent Palestinian state.