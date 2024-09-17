Russian Strike Kills Rescuer In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A State Emergency Service worker was killed in Donetsk region on Tuesday in a Russian attack.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the professional holiday of emergency workers, the Russians shelled them with artillery and aerial bombs. This morning, the invaders shelled a village in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. One rescuer died in the attack. Condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased," the Minister's post reads.

Also, according to him, four rescuers were as a result of Russian air bomb strike on Kharkiv.

"So far, it is known about four rescuers who have been injured: when the strike occurred, they were extinguishing fire in a forest strip. Three workers are in serious condition. Now all the necessary help is being provided to the victims, I wish everyone a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Klymenko said that there are no limits to Russian brutality, and the Ukrainians were once again convinced of this on Tuesday. The Minister assured that there will be a respond for every strike and every mutilated life.

As reported, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, at least six people were injured in the attack on Kharkiv, including rescuers.