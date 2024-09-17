عربي


Army Chief Briefed At Royal Guard Brigade Hqs

9/17/2024 3:10:40 PM

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti Tuesday visited the General Command of the Central Military Region's 1st Royal Guard Mechanized Brigade.
He was briefed by commanders on the progress of operational, training and logistical matters and the duties and tasks of the various units, as well as the stages and goals of collective training in the designated area.
The army chief commended the Central Region's personnel's readiness, professionalism and high morale, noting that the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) continued development of the capacities of various units with modern technology, using all types of combat and reconnaissance drones in their missions.

