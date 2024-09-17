BOOZ ALLEN PARTNERS WITH AMERICA’S VETDOGS TO SPONSOR AND RAISE A SERVICE DOG IN TRAINING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Booz Allen Staff to Puppy Raise and Train a Future Service Dog for a Veteran or First Responder With Disabilities

Smithtown, New York, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMITHTOWN, NY, September 17, 2024 – America's VetDogs , a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, is excited to announce a new partnership with and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton as part of the corporate Puppy with a Purpose® program. Through this collaboration, Booz Allen will sponsor and raise a black Labrador Retriever puppy named Astro, eventually helping to empower those who have served our nation.

Over the next year, Astro will be raised by a dedicated Booz Allen Hamilton employee and volunteer puppy raiser, who will take on the important role of preparing him for his future career as a service dog. Under the guidance of America's VetDogs, Astro will learn basic obedience, socialization skills, and good house manners, all while being integrated into Booz Allen's corporate environment.

“Booz Allen is deeply committed to supporting the military community, and our partnership with America's VetDogs is a testament to this commitment,” said Rich Crowe, Executive Vice President and president of Booz Allen's Civil Services Business.“With almost 1/3 of Booz Allen's workforce being veterans, we understand the importance of supporting those who have served. We eagerly anticipate watching Astro's journey and the positive impact he will have on the life of a future veteran or first responder.”

America's VetDogs launched the corporate Puppy With a Purpose program to provide companies with the opportunity to engage their employees in the impactful process of service dog training, while also giving back to veterans and first responders. Booz Allen's involvement underscores the company's longstanding commitment to supporting military personnel and veterans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Booz Allen into the corporate Puppy With a Purpose program and look forward to seeing Astro grow into his future role," said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs. "This partnership not only supports our mission to provide life-changing service dogs to those in need but also allows Booz Allen employees to experience firsthand the profound impact these dogs will have on veterans and first responders."

America's VetDogs provides specially trained service and guide dogs to individuals with physical disabilities, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures-all at no cost to them. Sully , George H. W. Bush's former service dog, now a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was raised and trained by America's VetDogs. Astro joins a distinguished group of Puppy With a Purpose pups, including the Washington Capitals' Captain and Biscuit ; the New York Islanders' Jethro , Tori , and Radar ; as well as the Houston Texans' Blitz and the New York Mets' Shea , Seaver and Buddy , all helping raise awareness for veterans and first responders with disabilities. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or how to apply, visit VetDogs.org .

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs () has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

###

Attachment

Meet Astro - Booz Allen and America's VetDogs Puppy with a Purpose!

CONTACT: Allison Storck America's VetDogs 6313342615 ...