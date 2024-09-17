Lack Of Safe Drinking Water Frustrates Badghis Students

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Students in Badghis province are expressing frustration over what they say the absence of safe drinking water in their schools.

Allah Yar, an eighth-grader at Hanzala High School in Qala-i-Naw, said that their school lacked safe drinking water, forcing students to buy mineral water or stay thirsty.

Mohammad Mehdi, a 10th grader at Qarqito High School, echoed similar concerns, noting that students often bring water from home or purchase it from local shops.

Zaiba, a 12-year-old student at the girls' High School, mentioned that economic constraints prevented her from buying mineral water and she remained frequently thirsty.

Dr. Mohammad Yaqub Sina, a pediatrician in Badghis, warned that using contaminated water could cause serious health issues, including diarrhea and vomiting, which could be fatal if untreated.

In response, Mohibullah Ehsan, director of education, acknowledged the widespread issue of unsafe drinking water in schools and stated that efforts are underway to address it gradually with the help of partner organizations.

Currently, there are about 490 schools in the province, enrolling over 141,000 students, including girls and boys.

sa/ma