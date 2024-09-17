TIGHITCO AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 737 THERMAL PROTECTION SYSTEMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGHITCO Latin AmericaCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, is pleased to announce that its Insulation Products Group, TIGHITCO Latin America, has been awarded a continuing, multi-year contract from Spirit Aerosystems for insulation assemblies for the 737 aircraft thermal protection systems. The contract, which will run through 2027, has an estimated value of $10 million.“TIGHITCO Latin America's insulation assemblies play a vital role in various customer platforms,” explained Mark Withrow, TIGHITCO CEO/President.“The team's exceptional capabilities have provided a significant manufacturing advantage, not only to our aerospace customers, but also to our industrial and space partners who utilize similar thermal protection systems.”With this new contract, TIGHITCO will continue its proven support of Spirit AeroSystems' production. TIGHITCO Latin America has been a trusted partner of Spirit AeroSystems for over a decade, providing high-quality insulation products for various aircraft programs. This new contract further solidifies the strong relationship between the two companies and highlights TIGHITCO's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to its customers."We are honored to continue our support of Spirit Aerosystems and to be selected as their supplier for the 737 aircraft advanced thermal protection systems," said Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGHITCO Latin America. "This contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at TIGHITCO Latin America and our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers."TIGHITCO, Inc. is honored to be a part of this program and looks forward to providing continued support of this and other current Spirit Aerosystems platforms. The company is unwavering in its dedication to delivering cutting-edge, top-quality solutions tailored to the unique needs of the aerospace and defense industry. This contract will not only serve to bolster its current standing as a market leader, but also foster continued growth and success in the industry.For more information about TIGHITCO, Inc. and its Insulation Products Group, please visit .About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

Malissa Nesmith

TIGHITCO Inc.,

+1 316-737-8723

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.