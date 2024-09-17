Symplast Partners With Plastic Surgeons Of America To Revolutionize The Patient Journey: From Lead Generation To Loyalty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Symplast & Plastic Surgeons of America: Elevate Your Practice with Effortless Precision and Seamless Growth

- Facundo Formica, CEO of SymplastFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Symplast, the leading mobile EHR and practice management for plastic surgeons and medical spas, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Plastic Surgeons of America. This integration combines Symplast's powerful, AI-driven practice management tools and Plastic Surgeons of America's precision-focused lead generation system to create a seamless, intuitive patient journey from the first interaction to long-term loyalty.Plastic Surgeons of America's cutting-edge matching algorithm connects plastic surgery practices with high-quality leads, setting the stage for exceptional patient experiences right from the start. With this partnership, Symplast enables practices to manage the entire patient journey-from lead generation to returning visits-within a single, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform.Key Benefits of the Symplast x Plastic Surgeons of America Integration:1. Streamlined Lead GenerationThrough this integration, Symplast harnesses Plastic Surgeons of America's highly accurate matching algorithm to deliver top-tier leads directly into the practice's CRM. Practices can now effortlessly capture and track high-quality prospects with ease, eliminating the need for manual input and follow-ups.2. Lightning-Fast OnboardingGetting started has never been easier. Practices can integrate Plastic Surgeons of America's lead generation technology into Symplast within just 5 minutes, allowing them to accelerate growth and start seeing results almost immediately.3. Effortless Practice EfficiencySymplast takes care of the heavy lifting so that practices can focus on delivering outstanding patient care. The platform automatically manages lead generation, onboarding, and patient tracking, allowing for a fully automated and efficient workflow that drives both practice growth and operational excellence.4. Flawless Patient JourneyFrom the moment a patient clicks to schedule their first consultation to follow-up appointments and loyalty-building interactions, this integration ensures a smooth, cohesive experience for both the practice and the patient. Every process step is streamlined, fostering strong, lasting relationships between clinics and their patients.“This partnership with Plastic Surgeons of America is a game-changer for our clients,” said Facundo Formica, CEO of Symplast.“By combining our industry-leading practice management tools with Plastic Surgeons of America's precision-driven lead generation, we're able to create a fully connected ecosystem that allows plastic surgeons to focus on what they do best-delivering exceptional care-while our technology handles everything else.”About Plastic Surgeons of AmericaPlastic Surgeons of America is dedicated to connecting patients with the best plastic surgery practices through its advanced matching algorithm, which ensures that prospective patients are paired with clinics that meet their unique needs and preferences. Their innovative platform helps practices attract top-tier leads and foster strong patient relationships.About SymplastSymplast is a comprehensive , cloud-based EHR and practice management platform built specifically for plastic surgery and medical spa practices. Founded by plastic surgeons, Symplast provides a robust, mobile-first solution that covers everything from scheduling and patient engagement to lead management and practice growth.For more information about this exciting integration or to schedule a demo, please visit .

Natan Levy

Symplast

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.