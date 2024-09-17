John Giammona Appointed President, Chief Commercial Officer At KUR International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Giammona, President, Chief Commercial Officer, KUR InternationalDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KUR International, a global healthcare conglomerate dedicated to furthering science, research, and patient well-being, today announced John Giammona, PhD, has been appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Giammona will lead the strategic and operational direction of the clinical research, biobank, and diagnostics services groups. This addition to KUR International's executive leadership team marks a significant milestone in the company's ambitious expansion and commercial endeavors. KUR International's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Maciak, previously managed these duties and will continue to spearhead the execution of the company's expansion plans.Mr. Giammona brings a wealth of industry experience and achievement to the company, including a proven track record of driving growth and forging strategic business partnerships in the clinical research and biopharma sectors. Most recently, he helped drive pharma partnerships at Tasso, Inc., supporting decentralized clinical trial technologies and services. Previous roles include Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs at both Shield Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma, Chief Business Development Officer at the Alliance for Multispecialty Research, and Global Head of Strategic Operations (Early Clinical Development Division) at PPD. Mr. Giammona earned a Doctorate in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Texas at Austin's College of Pharmacy and has a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. He began his diverse career in the clinical research industry over 20 years ago with Radiant Research, Inc., one of the first wholly-owned site networks.“We have witnessed unprecedented innovation and technological advancements, especially following the pandemic. I am excited to be part of KUR as we expand our role in the drug development and diagnostics industries through continued service delivery innovation and operational excellence," said Mr. Giammona.“Patient recruitment remains a big challenge in clinical research. KUR's community-based clinical research model puts the company in a position to expand patient access and diversity here in the U.S."“John is a visionary leader with over two decades of experience in asset development across clinical research organizations (CROs), clinical research sites and networks, medical device companies, and biopharmaceutical corporations. His strategic mindset, as well as his positive leadership style, have already benefited the organization. John has rapidly added strong talent to the team from the clinical research industry. Additionally, he is implementing dynamic initiatives that position KUR to grow by serving our teams, sponsors, CROs, and clinical research volunteers,” shared Mr. Maciak.“From forging new biopharma and diagnostics partnerships to expanding KUR's clinical research site network footprint, his role is crucial in driving company growth and success.”About KUR InternationalKUR International was founded in 2014 as a global healthcare company dedicated to furthering science, research, and patient well-being. The company strives to help advance clinical research by delivering a seamless and positive clinical experience for clinical research volunteers. KUR International is supported by Atlas Essentials, the management organization for all KUR entities. KUR International includes KUR Research, Urgent Care Center Trials (UCCT), Vexillum (a geographically diverse infectious disease biobanking business unit) and KUR Diagnostics.For more information about KUR International, visit . You can also contact John Giammona, PhD, or one of KUR's business development directors at ....

