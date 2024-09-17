Basepair And Gencell Partner To Democratize Omic Data Analysis In Latin America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gencell appointed as Basepair's Exclusive Reseller for the Colombian, Peruvian and Ecuadorian Next Generation Sequencing markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Basepair, a pioneer in point & click bioinformatics, announced today it is partnering with Gencell, a state-of-the-art advanced genetic laboratory offering specialized services in genomic medicine, telemedicine, molecular biology, and research, to distribute its federated analysis & interactive visualization to the scientific in Latin America.The agreement marks the expansion of the commercial footprint for Basepair globally and paves the way for a growing user base of its platform in the region. The agreement covers the full breadth of genomics analysis tools, pipelines, and interactive visualizations available to subscribers of the platform, including DNA, RNA, epigenetics, and multi-omics capabilities. By adding Basepair to its portfolio of next generation sequencing (NGS) based services offerings, Gencell is positioned to offer a more comprehensive solution to its customers from the wet lab through to interpretation.Basepair's CCO, Simon Valentine, commented“One of our goals for 2024 was to keep growing our network of distributor partners globally. We are thrilled to be partnering with Gencell and that they saw value not just in our ability to simplify NGS analysis and interpretation, but also in our unique coupon-based access system that combines pay-as-you-go per sample analysis with a business intelligence layer that distributors often lack when reselling software. We look forward to supporting Gencell in their ongoing effort to help their customers leverage NGS data to accelerate time to scientific insight.”Although there are several software tools available on the market, they often require data to be uploaded to a hosted solution outside Latin America and involve complicated commands and steps to analyze the underlying data, which are often not easy to follow by researchers without bioinformatics expertise. Basepair offers a low code / no code, user-friendly web-based interface that enables researchers of all backgrounds to easily QA/QC, analyze and interactively explore NGS data without the need for sensitive data movement.Gencell has a strong track record of partnering with life sciences organizations that leverage genomic data in their R&D activities. Gencell develops an extensive network of connections in both the public and private sectors of the scientific community in Latin America, making it ideally positioned to support the rapidly growing NGS market there.“We believe partnering with Basepair will enable Latin American researchers to overcome the challenges currently experienced with other more traditional offerings, accelerating the advancement of science in our region,” said Fabio Andres Zapata, CEO of Gencell.About BasepairTMBasepair Inc. is a market-leading point-and-click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of NGS technology. By empowering more scientists to understand the meaning and value of genomic data while keeping it secure in place, it helps accelerate the scientific and diagnostic breakthroughs that bring lifesaving medicines and treatments to the patients who need them. To learn more, visit basepairtechAbout GencellGencell is a state-of-the-art advanced genetic laboratory, that offers a complete portfolio of services specialized in genomic medicine, telemedicine, molecular biology, and research, which allows our users to confirm or rule out their diagnostic suspicion with the highest percentage of reliability. To find out more about us, visit gencellpharmaContactsBasepair Inc.For media & general inquiries - Simon Valentine (...)Gencell PharmaFor media & general inquiries - Juan Manuel Cubillos (...)

