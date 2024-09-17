عربي


Taste The Dream: Skyflakes Makes A Splash At Dream Food Festival With Create Your Perfect Bite Experience

9/17/2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SkyFlakes transformed snacking into an adventure at the Dream Food Festival (July 12th-15th), a culinary extravaganza that showcased a diverse array of delicious food from around the world. SkyFlakes' interactive booth and delectable offerings created an unforgettable experience for visitors.

The "Create Your Perfect Bite" experience
allowed attendees to unleash their creativity and customize their SkyFlakes snacks. Sampling SkyFlakes' signature offerings like original, onion & chives, condensada, and sweet butter, visitors were treated to a flavor explosion. The versatile base of SkyFlakes crackers provided the perfect canvas for endless possibilities.

Flavors Beyond Imagination

"The SkyFlakes booth was like a playground for taste buds!" exclaimed one festival-goer. "I never thought crackers could be so versatile! Their chocolate spread and cracker pairing was a game-changer."

Beyond the classics, SkyFlakes offered adventurous combinations, proving their crackers can truly elevate any snacking experience.

Sharing the Dream on Social Media

The fun didn't stop at taste. SkyFlakes' vibrant photo wall encouraged festival-goers to capture their memorable moments using #myskyflakes for a chance to win amazing prizes. This interactive element fueled a social media buzz and fostered a sense of community.

Memorable Moments, Lasting Impressions

SkyFlakes' irresistible flavors and engaging booth made them a standout at the Dream Food Fest. Attendees couldn't get enough of their unique offerings, proving that SkyFlakes are a must-try for anyone seeking a fun and flavorful snacking adventure.

Unlock a world of flavor. Follow SkyFlakes on social media:

  • Facebook: bit/SkyFlakesFB
  • Tiktok: @SkyFlakesNA
  • Instagram: @SkyFlakesNA

#SkyFlakes, #SkyFlakescrackers, #Dreamfoodfest

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a delectable and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of sweet and savory toppings. With SkyFlakes, the possibilities are truly endless!

About Monde Nissin

For over 40 years, Monde Nissin has been driven by a passion for bringing good food to tables around the world. Every product they create reflects their commitment to delivering tasty, high-quality food experiences.

SOURCE Monde Nissin

PR Newswire

