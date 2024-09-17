Sentry Safety Solutions Acquires Texas Commercial Fire & Safety, Enhancing Service Offerings And Technology Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Safety Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled safety services, proudly announces the of Texas Commercial Fire & Safety (TCFS), a trusted provider of safety products and services in Texas. This strategic acquisition unites Sentry's innovative safety with TCFS's experience and client relationships, marking a significant step forward for Sentry in the market.

Sentry Safety Solutions has emerged as the new source for comprehensive safety solutions across industries such as refining, petrochemical, power, manufacturing, midstream and utilities. With a focus on integrating advanced technology into every aspect of safety services, Sentry offers technical safety equipment rental, high-angle and confined space rescue services, digital twin safety asset management and confined space monitoring technology, communication and personal protective equipment (PPE) sales. The mission is clear: to provide superior protection to their team, customers and the workers they support with best-in-class knowledge, performance and technology.

Texas Commercial Fire & Safety has long been a reliable partner for safety products and services, serving major contractors and industrial facilities. Known for its commitment to customer service and compliance with rigorous safety regulations, TCFS has built a strong reputation in the industry.

The acquisition of TCFS by Sentry Safety Solutions creates a powerful synergy of resources and expertise, enabling Sentry and TCFS to expand its service capabilities. Together, the two companies will deliver more comprehensive and technologically advanced safety solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients across Texas and beyond. TCFS will continue operating as the local, trusted service provider you've always known.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the management team at Texas Commercial Fire & Safety," said Paul Tyree, CEO of Sentry Safety Solutions. "This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the Texas market but also allows us to integrate our cutting-edge technology with TCFS's strong service foundation. Together, we are poised to deliver more efficient and more comprehensive safety solutions, driving new growth and innovation in the industry."

Mitchell Capital and Evolution Strategy Partners are pleased to have provided the financial backing for this recent acquisition. In addition, Steve Mitchell, Stenning Schueppert, and Scott Kammerer will proudly join Paul Tyree as Board Members, bringing their expertise and leadership to guide the company's strategic direction.

For more information about this acquisition or to learn more about TCFS and Sentry Safety Solutions, please contact Ty Johnson, Senior Vice President of Sales, at 832.492.1386 or [email protected] .

About Sentry Safety Solutions

is a technology-driven safety services provider dedicated to delivering top-tier safety across industries like refining, petrochemical, power, manufacturing, midstream, and utilities. With a focus on integrating advanced technology into safety solutions, Sentry offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring that teams are protected and productive.

About Texas Commercial Fire & Safety

(TCFS) is a trusted provider of safety products and services based in Texas, serving major contractors and industrial facilities. With a robust inventory of over 500 safety products, TCFS is dedicated to delivering excellent customer service and ensuring compliance with the highest safety standards. For years, TCFS has been committed to protecting workers and supporting the safety needs of industries across the region with quick turnaround times and reliable service.

About Mitchell Capital

builds businesses designed to endure for generations. We partner with innovative, tech-enabled companies, providing not only growth capital but also strategic guidance to drive significant change. By collaborating closely with management teams, we create strategic alignment with partner companies, clients, and external resources to accelerate growth initiatives. Our unique investment approach emphasizes quantifying growth strategies and functioning as a true growth partner-working hand-in-hand to capture opportunities and navigate challenges toward our collective goals. Leveraging our extensive network of industry contacts, we foster a supportive community that empowers our investments while utilizing benchmark identification, financial and human capital, and seasoned leadership experience to achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit: mitchellgrowthequity.

About Evolution Strategy Partners

is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at initial transaction closing. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution's primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $125 million into those sectors in the last four years alone. For more information, visit: evolutionstrategy.

SOURCE Sentry Safety Solutions

