Digital ID Cards Now Accepted At All Azercell Offices
Date
9/17/2024 9:18:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azercell expands digital ID card acceptance to all authorized
dealer stores alongside Azercell Exclusive offices,
Azernews reports.
As part of its commitment to delivering the best customer
experience,“Azercell Telecom” has extended digital ID card
recognition to all its sales and service centers. Starting from 16
September 2024, customers can carry out any transactions at both
Azercell Exclusive offices and authorized dealer stores by
presenting the QR code or the unique 8-digit code in the“myGov”
app.
This initiative, implemented in cooperation with the Innovation
and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), aims to provide a more
flexible and efficient service experience while maintaining the
highest standards of data confidentiality.
It is worth noting that the country's leading mobile operator
has been accepting digital IDs in Azercell Exclusive offices since
September 2, 2024. These updates are being implemented in
accordance with the Decree signed by the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev on 16 July 2024.
