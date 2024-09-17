(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atenolol Global Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The atenolol market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $11.05 billion in 2023 to $12.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including increased demand and consumption of antihypertensive drugs, a larger patient pool with conditions such as arrhythmia and angina, a rise in the prevalence of glaucoma and arrhythmia, and an increase in the popularity of online pharmacies.

The atenolol market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for atenolol, a growing prevalence of hypertension, heightened awareness of the complexities related to hypertension, a significant rise in the aging population, and poor lifestyle and dietary habits leading to cardiovascular issues.

Major trends anticipated during this period include a demand for beta blockers, specifically beta-1 selective blockers, recent regulatory approvals for new formulations, the development of extended-release formulations, and a rising demand for combination therapies in treating cardiovascular conditions.

The atenolol market is poised for growth driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). CVDs encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels and are on the rise due to factors such as population growth, aging demographics, various risk factors, and gaps in implementing proven prevention and treatment strategies.

Atenolol plays a pivotal role in managing CVDs by reducing heart rate, lowering blood pressure, alleviating angina symptoms, preventing heart attacks, and managing arrhythmias. Its ability to stabilize heart function, control blood pressure, and prevent complications contributes significantly to long-term cardiovascular health. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the prevalence of coronary heart disease among adults aged 18 and over slightly increased from 4.6% in 2020 to 4.9% in 2021, highlighting the impact of growing CVD prevalence on the atenolol market.

The rising prevalence of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is expected to drive the growth of the atenolol market. Hypertension is characterized by consistently elevated blood pressure against arterial walls and is influenced by lifestyle choices, dietary habits, stress levels, and demographic shifts. Atenolol helps manage hypertension by reducing heart rate, diminishing the force of heart contractions, and inhibiting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, collectively lowering blood pressure and mitigating hypertension-related complications. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 worldwide have hypertension, underscoring the role of hypertension prevalence in propelling the atenolol market.

In April 2023, Marksans Pharma completed the acquisition of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, aiming to expand its manufacturing capacity in India and diversify its product portfolio. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is a key manufacturer of atenolol.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type: 98% Purity; 99% Purity

By Form: Tablets; IV Solution; Other Forms

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug Stores; Online Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channels By Application: Hypertension; Angina; Arrhythmia; Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; AstraZeneca Plc; Abbott Laboratories Inc.; Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd.; LGM Pharma

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Atenolol Market Characteristics

3. Atenolol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Atenolol Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Atenolol Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Atenolol Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Atenolol Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Atenolol Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Atenolol Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Atenolol Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



98% Purity 99% Purity

6.2. Global Atenolol Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Tablets

IV Solution Other Forms

6.3. Global Atenolol Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies Other Distribution Channels

6.4. Global Atenolol Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hypertension

Angina

Arrhythmia Other Applications

7. Atenolol Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Atenolol Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Atenolol Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

8-29. Region and Country Atenolol Market Analysis

30. Atenolol Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Atenolol Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Atenolol Market Company Profiles



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. LGM Pharma

31. Atenolol Market Other Major And Innovative Companies



Torrent Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Cipla Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Lupin Limited

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Limited

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Micro Labs Ltd.

Unichem Laboratories Limited

Harman Finochem Ltd.

Axplora

Erregierre SpA

Darou Pakhsh Pharma Chem Co. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

32. Global Atenolol Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Atenolol Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Atenolol Market

35. Atenolol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Atenolol Market In 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Atenolol Market In 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Atenolol Market In 2028 - Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit

