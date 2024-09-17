Inspirato Unveils Six Exciting New Members-Only Experiences For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These curated experiences include iconic sporting events, retreats, and unforgettable adventures.



Inspirato members can immerse themselves in the world's most iconic sporting events including Wimbledon and the French Open, and indulge in sophisticated culinary escapes, savoring the flavors of Miami's finest Michelin-starred chefs and Aspen's renowned food-and-wine scene.

Each experience is tailored to perfection, featuring a customized itinerary, insider access, and an exclusive guest list of Inspirato members and their guests. These six experiences join the impressive collection of 30+ Inspirato Only adventures-many of which sell out quickly-giving members access to a world of unforgettable experiences.



DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the members-only luxury vacation club, is pleased to announce the launch of six exciting new Inspirato Only experiences for 2025, from the courts of Wimbledon to the culinary delights of Aspen.

The newly launched experiences include:



Miami Michelin-Star Weekend : A luxury-filled weekend in Miami featuring renowned Michelin-starred chefs, innovative cocktails, and a private yacht experience with live music

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country : Exclusive wine tastings and gourmet dining in Napa Valley, paired with country music performances by top artists

French Open : VIP courtside seats at the French Open, with a private meet-and-greet with a tennis legend, and a luxurious Parisian stay

Aspen Food and Wine Classic : Aspen's most celebrated culinary event, with access to cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and a private reception hosted by a Master Sommelier

Wimbledon : Premium Centre Court seats at Wimbledon to watch the best in the world compete at tennis, plus luxury accommodations in London Alaska Fishing Adventure : Unforgettable Alaskan fishing expedition with gourmet meals, personalized service, and the thrill of catching fresh salmon and halibut







Caption: Inspirato members will embark on a fishing adventure through the pristine wilderness of Alaska.

Each experience comes with a customized itinerary, offering luxury accommodations and the signature white-glove service that Inspirato members expect.

“Our members love the uniqueness of these experiences and the sense of community that comes with traveling with Inspirato," Ashlee Collins, Chief Experience Officer at Inspirato, who noted that many of these experiences sell out quickly. "There's a certainty in knowing every detail is meticulously handled, allowing our members to focus on the excitement of exploring far and wide.”

These six new experiences are part of an impressive lineup of 30+ Inspirato Only adventures, which also include African safaris, a Galápagos Island expedition, and immersive journeys to Patagonia and Iceland.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

...

Investor Relations:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at