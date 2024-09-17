Careem Food launches ‘Dirhams for Delays’ campaign in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE - September 16th, 2024: Careem Food is bringing its popular ‘Dirhams for Delays’ campaign to Abu Dhabi for the first time, running from September 2nd - October 31st. The campaign promises customers AED 1 for every minute a food order surpasses the promised delivery time (ETA), reinforcing Careem’s commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Food at Careem, commented: “We’re confident that our delivery prediction and tracking technology is the most advanced in the market, and this is why our customers can always rely on us for fresh, on-time deliveries. Our goal with ‘Dirhams for Delays’ is not to encourage speed, but to guarantee precision in our delivery times and enhance customer trust.”

“Delivery captains are never penalized for late deliveries. Their safety is our top priority, and we have measures in place to ensure they drive responsibly. Through our 'Safe Driving cash bonuses, we incentivize Captains to follow road safety protocols and reward those who demonstrate the highest commitment to safe driving. ”

'Dirhams for Delays' was first launched in Dubai in 2023. Delivery Captains use a dedicated app for food and grocery deliveries that does not display ETA information, ensuring there is no incentive to speed. They are also encouraged to drive safely through Safe Driving bonuses, where 15 Captains receive cash rewards every week in recognition of their commitment to road safety measures.

The majority of Careem Food deliveries in 2022 and 2023 arrived on time, with only one in 20 exceeding the ETA. To optimize ETA accuracy, Careem assigns captains based on their proximity to both the restaurant and the delivery location, while also working closely with restaurants to ensure timely dispatch of orders. Even with the increase in traffic during the back-to-school season and the return of most residents from summer vacations, Careem Food remains dedicated to ensuring reliable, safe, and timely deliveries.

Launched in Dubai in 2020, Careem Food has quickly grown into one of the region’s leading food delivery platforms, now operating across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan. With a network of thousands of restaurants and flexible earning opportunities for millions of Captains, the platform continues to expand. Earlier this year, Careem Food launched in Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand further across the region.

Careem Plus members in Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike. Members save an average of AED 300 a month through their subscription, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.





MENAFN17092024007469016123ID1108682986