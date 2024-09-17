Acclaimed CEO Reveals 45 Key Leadership Principles For Good Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The Touchstones of Leadership: Essential Principles for Business Leaders" by Joseph Carleone is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. Carleone's comprehensive new work is available today on .In "The Touchstones of Leadership", Joseph Carleone presents 45 succinct principles to help business leaders thrive through adversity.Organized within a comprehensive four-part model, the principles in Carleone's book form a tactical compass directing organizations from managing operations to aligning strategy. The first part focuses on self-management, emphasizing the importance of focusing on what one can control and using gut instincts for major decisions. The second highlights interpersonal, or“soft,” skills, illuminating the value of strong relationships and effective communication. The third underscores the role of business acumen while providing tools for shrewd decision-making and thoughtful talent management. The final part addresses the strategic perspective leaders must apply to develop and maintain a winning vision.Carleone's insights are backed by extensive research and his 45 years of experience building trust, seeking and seizing opportunities, and making values-driven decisions.“Business leadership is characterized by realism and not idealism,” Carleone asserted.“That is not to suggest that good business leadership is irresponsible and ignores social responsibilities. Business leadership must be responsible and accountable to the entire set of stakeholders: the owners, customers, employees, suppliers, and members of the community in which the business operates. So, the results of business leadership must be measured in the context of improving the economic value of these five stakeholder groups. Good business leaders must be 'Responsible Realists'.”So, what exactly is a Responsible Realist? As Carleone explains, being responsible entails adhering to ethical and legal standards, treating every individual fairly and respectfully, respecting the environment, maintaining honesty and openness in sales and marketing, ensuring safety in products, and providing safe working conditions. Being a realist acknowledges that the world is imperfect and accepts things outside their control as they are, using these realities to develop a business strategy that benefits all stakeholders in the business."The Touchstones of Leadership" is endorsed by leaders in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to aeronautics. All praise its ability to distill complex leadership concepts into simple, memorable gems of wisdom.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorJoseph“Joe” Carleone is an acclaimed business leader with over 45 years of executive experience spanning the aerospace, defense, chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics sectors. He held various leadership roles at Aerojet General Corporation and American Pacific Corporation-serving as Chairman and CEO during a pivotal transition from public to private ownership-and currently serves as Chairman of Avid Bioservices and Lead Director of Sensient Technologies.Joe earned various honors, including inductions into the Drexel 100 and the College of Engineering Alumni Circle of Distinction. He established the Joseph and Shirley Carleone Endowed Fellowship Fund at Drexel to assist PhD students. Joe developed a course on business leadership that formed the basis for his book The Touchstones of Leadership. He lives with his wife Shirley in the Las Vegas area. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Shandi Thompson, ...

