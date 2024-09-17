Bus Crash Kills 10, Injures 41 In Central Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- At least 10 people were killed and 41 others when their bus crashed in central Iran on Tuesday, according to Iranian authorities.

The tragedy took place when the bus overturned in Yazd province while travelling between Bushehr City in southwestern Iran and Mashhad City in the northeast, Iran's official news agency reported, citing Iranian authorities.

All the are women and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment, they added.

The bus driver is to blame for the accident due to failure to abide by traffic safety rules, they said. (end)

