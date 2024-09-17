Azerbaijan's Naval Forces Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the training plan for 2024, an Explosive
Ordnance Disposal Course is being held with a group of Naval
Special Forces personnel, Azernews reports.
According to the course plan, tasks set for the marine phase are
fulfilled to detect bottom mines, various types of explosive
ordnance, and improvised explosive devices, placed by imaginary
terrorist groups, bring them to the surface, as well as destroy
them by explosion and burning while adhering to safety
regulations.
The main objective of the course is to bring units' combat
training up to modern requirements, as well as to enhance
servicemen's practical skills and abilities in the effective use of
new engineering equipment in line with the requirements of the
time.
