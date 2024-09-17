Azerbaijan's Naval Forces Conduct Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course is being held with a group of Naval Special Forces personnel, Azernews reports.

According to the course plan, tasks set for the marine phase are fulfilled to detect bottom mines, various types of explosive ordnance, and improvised explosive devices, placed by imaginary terrorist groups, bring them to the surface, as well as destroy them by explosion and burning while adhering to safety regulations.

The main objective of the course is to bring units' combat training up to modern requirements, as well as to enhance servicemen's practical skills and abilities in the effective use of new engineering equipment in line with the requirements of the time.

