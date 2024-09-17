Ukraine's Victory Plan Shouldn't Be Made Public Ahead Of Partners' Approval - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) and adviser to the director of the National Institute of Strategic Studies, Andrii Veselovskyi believes it is a right move that President Volodymyr Zelensky will present the plan for Ukraine's victory first to the United States leadership before presenting it to the general public.

Veselovskyi expressed the opinion in an interview with NV , reports Ukrinform.

According to the diplomat, if Ukraine details the victory plan to the public immediately, a discussion will start, which is unlikely to be productive before Ukraine's strategic partners study it and express their point of view.

"Are we sure today in Kyiv, before leaving soon for the USA, that this will all be accepted as last inctance truth?... Hardly. Obviously, there will be discussions, and not only between the two presidents and not only between their teams, but also between experts. Then the plan will become a kind of reality and then it can be brought to public discussion... and attempts be made to implement it. Therefore, it is a right thing that no one makes it public just yet" Veselovskyi said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the four main points of the victory plan, which he will soon pitch to U.S. President Joseph Biden, will concern security, the geopolitical location of Ukraine, strong military support that should be available to Ukraine and will allow to decide how to use certain capabilities, as well as economic support.

The head of state also plans to share the plan with both candidates for the U.S. presidency - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - and with the U.S. Congress. After that, the plan will be presented to the public.