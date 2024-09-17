Hyatt Selects Oracle OPERA Cloud As Property Management System For Its Global Properties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading hotel brand to centralize its operations and data on the secure Oracle Hospitality Cloud platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt

(NYSE: H ) has chosen the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality

as the property management system (PMS) for its global hotel portfolio. With OPERA Cloud, Hyatt properties

will be able to standardize its operations and data management

across more than 1,000 hotels and all-inclusive properties. With a modern data platform delivering a common user interface and processes across its properties, Hyatt colleagues will have the insights to operate more efficiently and provide an improved, more consistent experience for its guests, members and customers.

"As one of the world's top hospitality companies, Hyatt is

committed to caring for people so they can be their best," said Cameron Hammond, Senior Vice President of Global Field Technology Services at Hyatt.

"In today's evolving environment, technology plays a critical role in empowering our colleagues so they can continue to

deliver unforgettable experiences to our guests. By moving to OPERA Cloud

and extending our long-standing collaboration

with Oracle, we will be able to provide our operators and colleagues with a modern, secure platform to deliver better data insights and elevate their roles with more ease and efficiency."

Built on the high performance and security of

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) , OPERA Cloud PMS will help centralize data at Hyatt's global properties for better insights and operational planning, from a holistic perspective down to the individual property level. Hyatt will also benefit from having a better view into the unique preferences of its guests across properties they stay at to deliver more personalized touchpoints over time. With the ability to use OPERA Cloud on mobile devices, colleagues will also have the flexibility to help guests from anywhere and at any time.



"With OPERA Cloud as the secure data and service foundation of its operations, Hyatt will be able to scale its portfolio while providing owners, operators and colleagues the tools they need to deliver exceptional guest experiences," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality and Retail. "Moving to the cloud with Oracle will enable Hyatt to unlock a new level of flexibility and service when it comes to innovating with speed and agility to adapt to the unique needs and expectations of each guest, property, and market they serve."

Leveraging the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) , participating Hyatt properties and their leaders can quickly innovate and customize the operations of their property by 'plugging-in' new capabilities from more than 1,000 pre-integrated business and customer services.

Hyatt's integration with OPERA Cloud PMS is part of the company's commitment to provide technology platforms that are seamless and intuitive for colleagues to operate while providing long-term savings to Hyatt owner and operators.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the

Timeless Collection, including

Park Hyatt® ,

Grand Hyatt® ,

Hyatt Regency® ,

Hyatt® ,

Hyatt Vacation Club® ,

Hyatt Place® ,

Hyatt House® ,

Hyatt Studios , and

UrCove ; the

Boundless Collection, including

Miraval® ,

Alila® ,

Andaz® ,

Thompson Hotels® ,

Dream® Hotels ,

Hyatt Centric® , and

Caption by Hyatt® ; the

Independent Collection, including

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt® ,

Destination by Hyatt® , and

JdV by Hyatt® ; and the

Inclusive Collection, including

Impression by Secrets ,

Hyatt Ziva® ,

Hyatt Zilara® ,

Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts ,

Secrets® Resorts & Spas ,

Breathless Resorts & Spas® ,

Dreams® Resorts & Spas ,

Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts ,

Alua Hotels & Resorts® , and

Sunscape® Resorts & Spas . Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs SmithTM, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit

.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting, and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit

.

About Oracle

Oracle offers

integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at

oracle.

