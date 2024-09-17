Adhesion Barrier Market To Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Adhesion Barrier Market by Type (Synthetic Adhesion Barrier and Natural Adhesion Barrier), Application (General/Abdominal Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the adhesion barrier market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033. Request Sample of the Report on Adhesion Barrier Market Forecast 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Alarming increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases has emerged as a primary driving force behind the expansion of the adhesion barrier market. Notable increase has been witnessed in the incidence of chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders. These conditions often necessitate surgical interventions for treatment, whether for disease management, symptom alleviation, or curative purposes. Moreover, the growing number of surgical procedures performed to address chronic diseases has led to a higher incidence of post-operative complications, including the formation of adhesions. Adhesions, abnormal tissue connections that can develop between internal organs or tissues following surgery, pose significant risks to patient health and can lead to complications such as bowel obstructions, infertility, and chronic pain. In response to the heightened awareness of these complications, there has been an increased demand for adhesion prevention products among healthcare providers and surgeons. Adhesion barriers play a crucial role in reducing the likelihood of adhesion formation post surgery, thereby minimizing patient morbidity, improving surgical outcomes, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with chronic diseases. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2035 $1.5 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in number of surgeries performed globally Rise in awareness about adhesion of tissues after surgery Well-developed healthcare infrastructure Opportunities Technological advancements in adhesion barrier products Restraint High product cost

Segment Highlights

The adhesion barrier market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into synthetic adhesion barrier and natural adhesion barrier. Depending on application, it is segregated into general/abdominal surgeries, gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By product type, the synthetic adhesion barrier segment is expected to dominate market share in 2023, due to the fact that synthetic barriers are engineered to provide a controlled barrier between tissues, effectively preventing adhesion formation without interfering with the body's natural healing processes. Their standardized composition and manufacturing processes ensure reproducible results, instilling confidence among surgeons and healthcare providers in their efficacy. Depending on application, the general/abdominal surgeries segment was the major shareholder in 2023, due to the fact that general/abdominal surgeries are associated with a higher risk of post-operative adhesion formation compared to surgeries in other body parts. On the basis of end user, the hospital segment acquired the maximum share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that within hospital settings, a diverse array of surgical procedures is performed across various medical specialties, ranging from routine appendectomies to complex cardiac surgeries. This broad spectrum of surgeries translates to a consistent and substantial demand for adhesion prevention products to mitigate the risk of post-operative complications, including adhesions. Furthermore, hospitals possess the necessary infrastructure, resources, and skilled surgical teams to support the utilization of adhesion barriers effectively. Surgeons, nurses, and operating room staff are trained in the proper application of these products, ensuring their appropriate use during surgical procedures.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant share of the market, driven by advanced healthcare systems, high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies, and increasing surgical volumes. The presence of key market players and ongoing R&D activities contribute to the region's dominance. In Europe, stringent regulatory frameworks and emphasis on patient safety propel the adoption of adhesion prevention products, particularly in countries with robust healthcare systems and high healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for surgical interventions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also experiencing growth driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about adhesion-related complications, and efforts to enhance surgical outcomes. However, the market growth in these regions may be constrained by economic challenges, healthcare disparities, and regulatory hurdles.

Key Market Players

Anika Therapeutics

Baxter International

Leader Biomedical

Betatech Medical

FzioMed

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

CGBio Inc

Atrium Medical Corporation

Toray Idustry Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global adhesion barrier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments in Adhesion Barrier Market Worldwide

In June 2022, CGBIO launched Mediclore, an anti-adhesion agent in Indonesia. Mediclore inhibits adhesion by changing from sol to gel form by body temperature when applied to the body.

In January 2021, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of the Acell Inc.

In October 2021, Toray Industry Inc. entered into a partnership with ASKA Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize adhesion barrier. Under the agreement, Toray and ASKA will jointly develop the product to obtain a marketing approval of the product in Japan. Upon the approval, Toray will manufacture the product, as ASKA will exclusively market it in Japan.

