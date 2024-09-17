SKMC Doctors Perform UAE's First AFR Implantation On Five-Year-Old

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Procedure marks a significant milestone in paediatric cardiac care within the UAE.

Abu Dhabi-UAE. 17 September 2024 – Doctors at Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) have successfully implanted an Occlutech Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) device in a five-year-old patient in the first such procedure in the UAE. The intervention has significantly improved the patient's condition in a milestone for paediatric cardiac care under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare in the Middle East.

Following an extended period of hospitalisation due to prolonged fluid accumulation in the chest after cardiac surgery, the child's condition required an advanced solution to improve the flow of blood around his circulation.

The successful procedure involved the keyhole placement of the AFR device, a special implant used to treat patients with congenital heart disease, pulmonary hypertension and heart failure. The patient experienced significant improvement with minimal chest drain losses, allowing for the removal of chest drains just three days after the procedure and discharge home a week later.

The AFR, obtained through compassionate use grounds, is a valuable tool in managing complex congenital heart conditions.

Dr Rizwan Rehman, Consultant Paediatric and Interventional Cardiologist at SKMC, who led the procedure, said:“By implanting the cutting-edge device, which creates a fixed hole within the circulation, our paediatric cardiac intervention team was able to enlarge the Fontan fenestration which reduced the pressure in the circulation and improve blood flow.

This allowed care of our patient to move forward and progress towards discharge home.”

He added:“The AFR offers an alternative option during these types of procedures and enabled the creation of a more precise and controlled opening within the circulation.

This marks a significant milestone in paediatric cardiac care within the UAE.”

The successful implantation at SKMC highlights the hospital's position as a leader in adopting innovative medical technologies. The achievement underscores SEHA's dedication to advancing healthcare in the region, ensuring that all patients – young or old – receive the highest standards of treatment and care.