Transformer Oil Market To Targets $4.3 Billion By 2030

Global Transformer Oil Projected to grow at 6.3% CAGR To 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The transformer oil market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The key players operating and profiled in the report include Neste, Petronas, Sinopec Lubricant Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SE, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Repsol, and Gulf Oil International.Other players operating in the market are Lubrita, Phillips 66 Company, Dow, Cargill Incorporated, Hydrodec Group Plc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sasol, Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd., and San Joaquin Refining Co.Download Report Sample:Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in the transformer oil market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Asia-Pacific garnered the dominant share in 2020, and anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as presence of huge consumer base, rapid expansion of the energy sector, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, and the existence of key players in the region.Presence of the high-power consuming countries such as China, Japan, and India are anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the transformer oil market share in the region.Rise in power consumption, increase in investment in the power sector, and expansion of electrical grids in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of the global transformer oil market.Transformer oil, also known as insulating oil, is an oil used in oil-filled transformers, which exhibits electrical insulating property. It has other properties such as superior oxidation stability, superior thermal conductivity, and enhanced stability at high temperatures.It effectively prevents the formation of acidic materials and sludge as well as facilitates effective cooling of the transformer core. The electrical properties include dielectric strength, specific resistance, and dielectric dissipation.Rapid industrialization and modernization in the electrical grids supplement the demand for power transformer, which, in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of transformer oil.Increase in adoption of dry transformers and volatility in raw material prices impede the market growth.On the contrary, R&D toward development of sustainable and recyclable transformer oil products such as bio-based oil is projected to create opportunity for key players operating in the market.Buy This Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):On the basis of end use, the power transformer segment held the largest share in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to rapid expansion of heavy industries & projects such as dams, power plants, power grids, refineries, and mills, which further increases the installation of power transformers in these applications.On the basis of application, the industrial segment garnered the largest share in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, owing to rise in installation of standalone power generation systems in industrial applications attributable to varying loads and power demand in industrial applications.Rapid growth of industries such as building & construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and railways resulted in rise in demand for transformers, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.COVID-19 impactLockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries and electrical utilities, which decreased the demand for transformer oil from these consumers.Get a Customized Research Report:The transformer oil market trend is expected to recover by the second quarter of 2021, as COVID-19 vaccination has begun in various economies across the globe, which is expected to improve the global economy.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Distribution Transformer MarketVoltage Transformer MarketInstrument Transformers MarketRenewable Energy Transformer MarketTransformers MarketTransformer Oil MarketSolid State (Smart) Transformer MarketDry Type Transformer MarketPower Transformer MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

