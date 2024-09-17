Transport Minister Meets With Kyrgyz Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with the Director General of the State Civil Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Bostonov in the Ministry's offices. The two officials discussed aspects of Qatari-Kyrgyz cooperation in civil aviation and ways to enhance them. Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Nuraliev Marat, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, and Director of the Kyrgyz Aviation Institute Kurmanov Ulan were also in attendance.