Key Candidates Battle In South Kashmir

Srinagar- As south Kashmir gears up to go into in the first phase of Assembly on September 18, analysts say that there is a clear edge for many seats, while there is a neck-to-neck contest between the National (NC) and People's Party (PDP) on other seats. Independents can also give a tough competition to party candidates, they added.

In Pulwama district, there is a direct contest between NC's Mohammad Khalil Bhand and PDP's Waheed ur Rehman Para on the Pulwama seat. In Pampore, there is a direct contest between NC's Hasnain Masoodi and PDP's Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

In Tral, PDP has an edge as the NC candidate is fighting as an independent candidate, while Congress candidate is fighting on the NC-Congress alliance ticket, which may divide the NC votes.

In Rajpora, NC has an edge as PDP's candidate recently rejoined the party. However, Democratic Progressive Azad Party's candidate Ghulam Nabi Niloora, whose father and brother were MLAs of NC, can divide the NC votes and give PDP a chance, analysts believe.

In Shopian district, division of NC votes can benefit PDP. However, Shabir Ahmad Kullay, who recently resigned from NC, is emerging as the main contender for the seat. Kullay had secured around 12,000 votes in 2014 when he was fighting as an independent candidate.

In Zainapora, division of PDP votes can benefit NC as former MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir resigned from PDP and is fighting as an independent candidate. However, support from Jamaat-e-Islami and some DDC members to Mir is boosting his chances of giving tough competition for the seat.

In Kulgam district, NC has a clear edge on the DH Pora seat as PDP's vote has been divided between old and new candidates. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, who is a joint candidate of the NC-Congress alliance, has a clear edge over PDP's Mohammad Amin and PC's Nazir Ahmad Laway.

In Devsar, there is a neck-to-neck competition between NC's Feroz Ahmad Shah and PDP's Sartaj Madni. Congress candidate Amanullah and DPAP candidate Mohammad Amin Bhat can also get a good share.

In Anantnag district, there is a neck-to-neck contest between NC's Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi and PDP's Ab Gaffar Sofi in the Anantnag West seat. In the Anantnag East seat, NC's Reyaz Ahmad Khan and PDP's Ab Reham Veeri are competing neck-to-neck. In the Bijbehara seat, NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and PDP's Iltija Mufti are also competing neck-to-neck.

On the ST reserved Larnoo seat, there is a clear edge to NC-Congress alliance candidates Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo over PDP's Ashraf Malik and Dr Shabir Siddiqui.

The Anantnag district comprises seven assembly constituencies: Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam. The district has 6,67,781 registered voters.

Shopian district has two assembly constituencies: Zainapora and Shopian. The district has 2,09,039 registered voters.

Kulgam district has three assembly constituencies: DH Pora, Kulgam, and Devsar. The district has 3,28,740 registered voters.

Pulwama district has four assembly constituencies: Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, and Rajpora. The district has 4,07,637 registered voters

