NRC Issues Construction Permit For Natura Resources Molten Salt Reactor At ACU

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a permit to Abilene Christian University to build the Natura MSR-1, marking the first liquid salt fueled reactor licensed by the NRC in American history and the first U.S. university research reactor approved in more than 30 years.

Natura Resources

Representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Abilene Christian University, Natura Resources, The University of Texas, Texas A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Zachry Nuclear Engineering at the signing of the construction permit in Washington, D.C., Sept. 16.

ACU's molten salt research reactor (MSRR) will be the first deployment of the Natura MSR-1, a 1 megawatt thermal molten salt reactor system. This construction permit is only the second ever for an advanced nuclear reactor – a new generation of nuclear power designed to be safer, more efficient and more cost-competitive than traditional nuclear reactors.

"If we're going to meet the growing energy needs, not only in the State of Texas but in our country and the world at large, we must begin deploying advanced nuclear reactors," said Douglass Robison, Natura Resources founder and president. "The Natura MSR-1 deployment at ACU will not only demonstrate successful licensure of a liquid-fueled molten salt reactor but will provide operational data that will allow us to safely and efficiently design and deploy our commercial systems."

Natura Resources brought together ACU's NEXT Lab with Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin and Georgia Institute of Technology to form the Natura Resources Research Alliance to license and deploy the MSRR, which will be located at ACU's Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center, the nation's first advanced reactor demonstration facility outside of a national lab.

"ACU is thrilled to have Natura as a partner as we work together to answer the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water through the deployment of liquid-fueled molten salt reactors. With the NRC's issuance of the construction permit, we are one step closer to making that a reality. The performance-driven approach of Natura Resources to advanced reactor deployment has quickly moved them from a relative unknown to a leader in the upstart advanced reactor industry," said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president.

The construction permit review includes an environmental review and a safety evaluation to assess the proposed reactor's effect on public health and safety. ACU's environmental review was completed in March with a finding of "no significant impact."

The recently completed safety review found that the preliminary design of the Natura MSR-1 meets federal regulations and is safe to construct.

"We appreciate the thorough reviews by the NRC staff," said Ben Beasley, NEXT Lab director of licensing. "This construction permit is the first step in the NRC's two step licensing process. The construction permit allows ACU and Natura to build and operate the MSRR without uranium. The next step is to apply for and receive the operating license, which will authorize ACU and Natura to fuel the reactor and demonstrate the elegance of molten salt technology."

With the construction permit completed, Abilene Christian will continue working with Natura to submit an application for an operating license, while Natura will complete the detailed design of the MSR-1. ACU and Natura hope to submit the operating license application in the first half of 2025.

The research reactor will be Natura's first deployment and accelerates the development of Natura's 100 MWe systems for commercial applications. To that end, Natura is working to develop a small modular MSR system and recently announced a partnership with the Texas Produced Water Consortium to explore the deployment of Natura's liquid-fueled molten salt technology providing additional sources of reliable, dispatchable energy paired with water treatment facilities.

NEXT Lab

The mission of ACU's NEXT Lab, powered by Natura Resources, is to provide global solutions to the world's need for energy, water and medical isotopes by advancing the technology of Molten Salt Reactors while educating future leaders in nuclear science and engineering. Students work alongside faculty seeking creative solutions to complex problems, gaining real-world experience and seeing firsthand how innovation and collaboration can impact the world. NEXT Lab provides extraordinary opportunities through ACU's departments of engineering and physics, chemistry and biochemistry, and others.

Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid fueled and molten salt cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to performance.

Natura's leadership team has a proven track record of revolutionizing the energy industry with innovative technology and tangible results.

Natura is privately owned and has secured over $78 million in funding through its first three investment rounds.

Abilene Christian University serves a diverse student population of about 6,700 with world-class teaching in a Christ-centered community. Founded in 1906, this national research university offers online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, as well as 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs and four doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Learn more at acu .

Abilene Christian University

