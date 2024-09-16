Expanding The Bispecific Antibody Market From CAR-Ts To Drive Follicular Lymphoma's Future Delveinsight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The competition in follicular lymphoma is rapidly intensifying, with three CAR-T therapies and three bispecific antibodies now approved for relapsed or refractory patients. As both classes of treatments expand, the battle for dominance in this is growing, with each therapy offering unique advantages in accessibility, efficacy, and safety profiles, setting the stage for a dynamic shift in strategies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follicular lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops from B-lymphocytes and is generally slow-growing or indolent. This subtype represents 20–30% of all NHL cases . While follicular lymphoma typically progresses slowly, there are instances where it can grow more rapidly. Treatment options for follicular lymphoma include, chemotherapy , radiation therapy , immunotherapy , stem cell transplantation , CAR T-cell therapy , and bispecific-antibodies .

For those in the early stages of the disease (Ann Arbor stages I or II), treatment may involve radiation therapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Patients with advanced follicular lymphoma are typically treated initially with a combination of chemotherapy and anti-CD20 antibodies, a method known as chemoimmunotherapy. The most commonly used antibodies are RITUXAN (rituximab) and GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), which specifically target tumor cells associated with follicular lymphoma. In older patients who do not have organ dysfunction, treatment with rituximab alone may be an option. Other therapies like ZEVALIN (yttrium-90 ibritumomab tiuxetan), TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), REVLIMID (lenalidomide), and others are approved for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

CAR T-cell therapies are becoming increasingly significant in treating follicular lymphoma. YESCARTA , a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell therapy, became the first CAR-T to be approved for follicular lymphoma by the US FDA in March 2021 . Before the approval of YESCARTA, BREYANZI was approved in February 2021 for Grade 3B follicular lymphoma that accounts for about 5-10% of all follicular lymphoma cases. Later in April 2022 it was approved by the European commission . In May 2024 BREYANZI was approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received two or more prior lines of systemic therapy and provided sustained clinical benefit with median duration of response not reached and the majority (77.1%) of responders in ongoing response at 18 months.

In May 2022 , Novartis announced that the European Commission approved KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) for adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have undergone two or more systemic therapies . This approval represents the third indication for KYMRIAH, making it the first CAR-T cell therapy sanctioned in Europe for such patients, including those with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma Grades 1, 2, and 3A. Additionally, in May 2022 , the US FDA granted approval for KYMRIAH for the same patient group.

Currently, autologous CAR-T therapies are the only ones approved, but the emerging pipeline predominantly comprises autologous CAR-Ts alongside a growing number of allogeneic CAR-T therapies. Allogeneic CAR-T, a newer term, refers to donor-derived therapies offering several advantages over autologous treatments. These off-the-shelf therapies are readily available, eliminating the need to modify patient cells either at a central manufacturing site or at the point of care. Even though the reimbursement of CAR-T therapies represents a challenge for healthcare providers, insurers, and government agencies, they have successfully reached the majority of the markets by considering the patient pool demand. While determining the cost and reimbursement, various factors, such as pharmacoeconomic analysis and outcome-based responses, as well as the added value to society, have been evaluated. The CAR T-cell-related toxicity, such as the cytokine-release syndrome and neurotoxicity, remain important potential complications of this therapy. Second generation CAR T-cell therapies are emerging with more safety and efficacy to overcome these limitations. If these limitations have been overcome, these are going to be the potential drivers of the market.



After CAR-T approval companies focused on developing alternative therapies to overcome CAR-Ts limitations. LUNSUMIO became the first bispecific antibody to

get approval for adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have undergone two or more lines of systemic treatment in June 2022 in Europe. Later in December 2022, the US FDA approved it for the same indication. This was the game changing step toward a brighter future for follicular lymphoma patients. Bispecific antibodies are ready to use therapies and safer treatment options than CAR-Ts . In 2023 , LUNSUMIO captured USD 55 million in revenue in the United States for follicular lymphoma .

In the United States, AbbVie and Genmab's epcoritamab, marketed as EPKINLY , first gained FDA approval in May 2023 for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This was followed by its approval for follicular lymphoma in June 2024 . With the recent FDA authorization for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, along with expected approvals and launches in international markets, EPKINLY is poised to see revenue growth in the coming quarters. Its strong performance in treating relapsed/refractory

DLBCL suggests it could achieve similar success in follicular lymphoma .

LUNSUMIO now faces competition in the European market for follicular lymphoma, as on August 19, 2024, the European Commission granted approval for the expanded use of AbbVie and Genmab's bispecific antibody, TEPKINLY (epcoritamab), for treating adults with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma . The study showed an overall response rate of 83% and a complete response rate of 63%, with the median response duration being 21.4 months.



Just after TEPKINLY approval in Europe, Regeneron's ORDSPONO (odronextamab) a CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody approved by European Commission on August 26, 2024 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma or relapsed/refractory DLBCL , after two or more lines of systemic therapy. After this approval, ORDSPONO becomes the first off-the-shelf option that can be administered in the out-patient setting . In March 2024, the US FDA declined approval for odronextamab for treating follicular lymphoma and DLBCL . The agency issued two complete response letters concerning the biologics license application (BLA) for odronextamab in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The denial was tied to the enrollment status of confirmatory trials assessing the drug. Importantly, there were no concerns raised about odronextamab's efficacy, safety, trial design, labeling, or manufacturing.

Both EPKINLY, LUNSUMIO, and ORDSPONO are off-the-shelf therapies, offering greater accessibility compared to CD19 CAR-T treatments. These drugs will compete not only with each other but also with CAR-T therapies to secure a substantial portion of the follicular lymphoma market.

A new class has also emerged for the treatment of follicular lymphoma, i.e., Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. In November 2023, BeiGene received approval from the European Commission for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) to treat relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. Later in March 2024, the US FDA approved BRUKINSA

for the same indication. BRUKINSA is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved for this condition.

The follicular lymphoma pipeline is robust with so many companies working in the domain. Various potential therapies that are projected to enter during the forecast period include AbbVie's IMBRUVICA , Xynomic Pharmaceuticals' Abexinostat , Pfizer PF-06821497 , Incyte's Parsaclisib , Bristol-Myers Squibb's Nivolumab , and others.

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib)

is an anti-cancer medication available in various forms, including hard gelatin capsules, tablets, film-coated tablets, and oral suspension. It is being developed by AbbVie and is currently undergoing Phase III trials for follicular lymphoma. This study aims to determine if adding ibrutinib to the treatment will extend progression-free survival (PFS) compared to using rituximab alone in patients with newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

is developing Abexinostat for treating follicular lymphoma. The company is currently testing this investigational drug in a Phase II clinical trial involving patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior therapies. The US FDA has granted Abexinostat fast-track designation for this use. In June 2021, Xynomic completed a short-form merger with Xu-Nuo Pharma in a "Going Private" transaction. Post-merger, Xu-Nuo Pharma will continue Xynomic's business as its main focus.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for follicular lymphoma

are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the follicular lymphoma

market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for follicular lymphoma is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of upcoming therapies and the rise in the increasing incidence of follicular lymphoma.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Follicular Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034

will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the follicular lymphoma country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The follicular lymphoma

market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Risk-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Patient Pool of Follicular Lymphoma Refractory/Relapsed Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM follicular lymphoma market. Highlights include:



11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis up to 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

Download this follicular lymphoma

market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the follicular lymphoma market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the follicular lymphoma therapeutic space.

