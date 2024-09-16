CVC Shares Plummet as S&P Downgrades Company's Debentures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, September 16, 2024, CVC's shares fell by over 7% after S&P Global downgraded its credit rating.



This downgrade followed CVC's recent debt restructuring, shaking the and prompting investors to rethink their stakes.



CVC's stock opened with a sharp drop of 7.69%, hitting R$1.92. By mid-morning, it had slightly recovered yet was still down by 3.37% at R$2.01.



Consequently, CVC became one of the worst performers on Brazil's Ibovespa index.



CVC Brazil is a major company transitioning to a tech-focused enterprise, enhancing tourist experiences through innovation and digitalization.

S&P Global's Downgrade

S&P Global reduced the rating for CVC's fourth and fifth debenture issues from "brBB+" to "brCC."



The agency also shifted its outlook from positive to negative. They warned of a possible further downgrade to "D" if restructuring terms don't change.







CVC recently unveiled a debt restructuring plan. It secured agreements with over 75% of its fourth series debenture holders and all of its fifth series.



This plan pushes the maturity date to October 2028, setting repayments over five equal semi-annual installments.



Moreover, rising interest rates in Brazil are putting extra pressure on CVC' shares. While the U.S. might ease monetary policies in September, Brazil could increase its Selic rate.



This expectation stems from currency depreciation, unanchored inflation expectations, and high inflation.

Recent Capital Movements

CVC's ownership structure has seen notable changes recently. Last week, the GJP Investment Fund upped its stake to 16.32%.



In August, WNT briefly increased its share to 5.01% before cutting it back to 3.34%.



These shifts underscore the instability of CVC's market position and the broader challenges within Brazil's travel sector.



Investors are keeping a close eye on CVC's debt restructuring and financial health. The company's future is clouded by market forces and ongoing credit concerns.



CVC Shares Plummet as S&P Downgrades Company's Debentures

