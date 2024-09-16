Petrobras Raises $1 Billion in Global Bond Offering, Signaling Market Confidence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, the Brazilian oil giant, has returned to the global by successfully raising $1 billion through a offering.



This move marks a significant milestone in Petrobras' strategy. Furthermore, it demonstrates renewed investor confidence in the state-owned company.



Fernando Melgarejo, Petrobras' Chief Financial Officer, spoke enthusiastically about the bond offering. In an interview with local media, he highlighted the strong demand for the bonds.



Impressively, the offering was oversubscribed by more than three times. Additionally, it attracted over 180 orders from investors across various regions.



The bonds were issued through Petrobra Global Finance B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary. They carry a 6.00% annual coupon rate and are priced at 98.128%.







The bonds, maturing on January 13, 2035, offer a 6.25% annual yield with semi-annual interest payments starting January 13, 2025.



Notably, this issuance achieved remarkable pricing milestones. It secured the lowest spread over U.S. Treasury securities since 2011.



Also, it boasted the smallest differential over Brazilian sovereign bonds since 2006. These favorable terms reflect an improved market perception of Petrobras' creditworthiness.



Melgarejo elaborated on the purpose of this bond offering. He explained that the proceeds would be used to prepay higher-cost debt.



Importantly, he emphasized the cost-effectiveness of this issuance. It was 0.38 percentage points lower than a similar offering in July last year.



César Rosa, Petrobras' financial manager, addressed concerns about potential oil price declines.



He reassured investors about the company's resilience in various market scenarios. Rosa emphasized that Petrobras' projects are designed to remain viable even in low oil price environments.

To provide context, Petrobras' average extraction cost is $25 per barrel. This is significantly lower than the current Brent crude price of $72 per barrel. Such a margin provides a substantial buffer against market fluctuations.



This successful bond offering underscores Petrobras' robust financial position. It demonstrates the company's ability to access international capital markets on favorable terms.



Despite ongoing challenges in the global energy sector, Petrobras continues to show financial strength.



The strong investor response indicates growing confidence in Petrobras' future prospects. It also suggests a positive outlook for Brazil's energy sector as a whole. As Petrobras moves forward, this successful offer

