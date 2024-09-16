Kashmir Immersed In Eid-E-Milad Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh), is being celebrated with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Muslims across the world use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from the exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion of the Prophet.

A festive look prevailed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir as many shrines, mosques and thoroughfares were decorated and illuminated with florescent lights while religious flags and buntings were hoisted atop many buildings and vehicles.

Thousands of people thronged the Kashmir's most revered shrine Hazratbal in Srinagar for the night-long prayers on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi. The devotees will also have the glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) after pre-dawn prayers on Tuesday morning and later for the remaining four prayers of the day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi reinforces the message of peace, love, and empathy, promoting harmony within the Muslim community and fostering a better understanding of Islam's core values among people of different beliefs. On this day, religious leaders hold congregations and deliver sermons on the life and teachings of the Prophet. Shia Muslims observe the Milad on 17th of Rabiul Awal and late Ayatullah Ruhullah Khomeini had declared the week beginning 12th Rabiul Awal till 17th as Muslim Week of Unity.

Thousands of devotees were seen heading towards Hazratbal shrine for the night-long prayers. Similar prayers will be held in major shrines of Masjids and shrines across Kashmir.

Hazratbal shrine will witness congregational afternoon prayers on Tuesday after which the holy relic will be displayed to people. Those who will be part of night-long prayers at the shrine will also have a glimpse of the holy relic after pre-dawn prayers (Fajr prayers) Tuesday.

Thousands of men, women, and children devotees reached the shrine Monday evening, Hazratbal administration stated. On Tuesday, the head cleric will display the holy relic for the devotees after every prayer.

The Waqf Board said that all the arrangements were put in place for the convenience of the devotees at Hazratbal shrine. All the departments including the Public Health Engineering (PHE), Health Department, and Power Development Department (PDD) have been put in service for the devotees. 'Hazratbal Special' buses of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) would be plying from Lal Chowk to Hazratbal throughout the day. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Hazratbal shrine. Police were keeping a close eye on the traffic and parking management.