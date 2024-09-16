AIP, Jei Forge Alliance 2 Days Before Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a notable development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have forged a strategic alliance ahead of the upcoming in Jammu & Kashmir. The two parties have reached an agreement to support each other's candidates in various constituencies.

Engineer Rashid-led AIP and Ghulam Qadir Wani-led JeI have mutually decided on seat-sharing arrangements.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi said that the party will support Jamaat candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, while JeI will back Awami Ittehad Party candidates across Kashmir.

The spokesperson added that in constituencies where both parties have fielded candidates, such as Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, the alliance will hold a“friendly contest”.

Shameem Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami confirmed this approach, saying that JeI will not withdraw its candidates from these areas.

Both parties said the alliance aims to address the Kashmir issue, foster political empowerment and advocate for lasting peace in the region. They urged their supporters to work together to secure a strong electoral outcome .