Autorabit Learninghub Introduces Exciting New Content And Experiences Exponential Adoption In The Salesforce Devops Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New courses on

DevOps fundamentals, security, and real-world product use cases are released as growth accelerates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT LearningHub has experienced significant growth since its introduction in November of 2023. The user base and earned certifications have more than doubled which reflects the expanding value users find in the platform as they enhance their Salesforce DevOps skills.

"The rapid growth and adoption of

LearningHub's content has us very excited to expand our certification programs and efforts with partner certification," said Cameron DeHart, Senior Product Manager of KnowledgeHub. "We look forward to continuing to create compelling courses that have actual impacts on our users' day-to-day tasks."

The continuous growth of LearningHub can be seen in consistent doubling of quarter-over-quarter growth in the user base. Similarly, the certifications these users earn has also doubled each quarter which underlines the strong engagement seen with the course content.

New and revamped content includes courses focused specifically on the basics and essentials of DevOps to help both beginners and experienced professionals build a strong foundation of knowledge. Recently-introduced security courses are designed to address key security challenges within the DevOps environment in a response to emerging market demands.

"LearningHub's courses give users everything they need to get the most from all of AutoRABIT's products, from onboarding to continuous learning" said DeHart.

New courses and certifications are continuously rolled out, with a recent focus on DevOps fundamentals and security. Community-driven events like frequent webinars and interactive Office Hours sessions are consistently offered to support AutoRABIT users on their learning journeys.

DevOps professionals can sign up for LearningHub to explore new courses, achieve certifications, and share their successes on LinkedIn.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT

was founded in 2015

to

help

organizations in regulated industries master their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery

model. Today,

AutoRABIT's

suite of

release management tools

is

the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments.

Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT

Cameron DeHart

AutoRABIT

[email protected]

SOURCE AutoRABIT Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED