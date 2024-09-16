(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aracne Artwork by Alessia Dionisi in AxyHotels InnStyle Milan

AXYHOTELS InnStyle Milan: hospitality merging Art, Fashion, and artificial intelligence

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During Milan Week, AXYHOTELS InnStyle Milan opens its doors to a unique event that blends art, fashion, and artificial intelligence in showcasing the innovative art project by Alessia Dionisi and her Fornace77 studio .AXYHOTELS redefines the concept of hospitality by merging contemporary art and urbanity to create the perfect synergy between comfort and creativity.The energy of the city embraces the tranquility of the interiors, offering guests a refuge from the metropolitan hustle. Art plays a crucial role, serving as a bridge between the outside world and the intimacy of the hotel experience.Art and hospitality: an extraordinary combinationDuring Fashion Week, a piece by artist Alessia Dionisi will be exhibited, dedicated to the figure of Arachne, the weaver who chose to depict the gods' loves and their failings in her weaving - directly challenging Athena.The artwork features a carder from which a series of woolen threads extend to form the figure of Arachne. Skillfully crafted cocoons arranged at the hotel entrance will greet guests, setting the tone for the immersive atmosphere within.Arachne's story evolves into an extraordinary video film created using artificial intelligence, which will be showcased during Fashion Week, in the heart of Milan at AXYHOTELS InnStyle, and across its social channels.A journey between myth and modernity with AIThe artwork and its story transform into a captivating narrative that brings Arachne into the present day, thanks to a video film produced by AIfashionstudio and created with AI support. It's a blend of the real and the artificial. The exhibition is not just a tribute to the ancient myth, but a reflection on the fusion of the real and the artificial, symbolizing Arachne's challenge.The synergy between art and fashion is sealed through the extraordinary costumes worn by the protagonist and the evolution of Arachne over time, turning the entire journey into a powerful visual and cultural experience. The concept behind the project challenges fast fashion, promoting artisanal talent that often struggles to emerge.AXYHOTELS InnStyle Milan: a Hub of hospitality and innovation"This initiative perfectly represents our vision for AXYHOTELS InnStyle Milan, which views hospitality not just as welcoming guests, but as an integrated experience of art, fashion, and visual innovation. Located in the vibrant heart of the city, our hotel has always been committed to offering unique stays characterized by an atmosphere of 'Intense Urbanity' and an immersion in contemporary design. Our philosophy is based on the concepts of freedom, inspiration, dynamism, and comfort, creating welcoming spaces where every detail is carefully designed to offer moments of style and relaxation." – Loredana Spaltro, Chief Operating Officer of AXYHOTELSAn unmissable opportunity to experience an immersive journey through art, fashion, and artificial intelligence in a contemporary narrative.AXYHOTELSAXYHOTELS InnStyle Milan, thanks to its strategic location near the Central Station and the city's main attractions, is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.In addition to its refined design, the hotel offers a range of tailored services, including a free-access gym with complimentary energy drinks and snacks. The food & beverage offering is epitomized by the Sip&Savor food concept, an approach that emphasizes tasting and discovering flavors, inviting guests to enjoy dishes presented buffet-style, from brunch to aperi-dinner in a free-flow format, and creative dishes, specially crafted using only top-quality ingredients.Guests can also enjoy a multifunctional coworking space and a stunning terrace adorned with a 20-meter mural, also created by Alessia Dionisi in collaboration with Alexandra Lebedenko.Stimulating and creative environments where guests can experience direct contact with art, the InnStyle in Milan and the Warmthotel in Rome feature temporary art installations, host art exhibitions, and establish meaningful partnerships. In the patronage spirit of AXYHOTELS lies the belief that art should be protected, valued, and shared.

