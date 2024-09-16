Polymatech Electronics To Invest $16 Million In Bahrain For Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 16 (KNN) In a major move toward advancing the Middle East's technological landscape, Polymatech Electronics, a leading chip manufacturer, has announced plans to invest USD 16 million to establish a cutting-edge semiconductor facility in Bahrain.

The facility, named 'Atri,' will be located in the Bahrain Industrial Area in Hidd and marks the company's first major step in its global expansion efforts.

Polymatech's new facility is set to play a critical role in producing essential components for 5G and 6G technologies, solidifying Bahrain's position as a rising player in the global technology supply chain.

This investment signals the company's commitment to contributing to technological advancement in the Gulf region while aligning with Bahrain's vision of fostering a digital-first economy.

Welcoming the investment, Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain, praised the decision, stating, "We at Bahrain EDB are pleased to welcome Polymatech alongside several leading multi-sector companies to business-friendly Bahrain.

The country continues to maintain momentum in delivering on its vision of developing a digital-first, intelligent economy, fostering a future-ready ecosystem that prioritises the development of next-generation technologies, advanced manufacturing, and a highly skilled workforce."

Polymatech's entry into Bahrain represents a significant step toward economic diversification and sustainable growth for the country.

The initiative supports Bahrain's long-term goal of becoming a regional hub for innovation and technological excellence.

With the global demand for semiconductors surging, the presence of a local manufacturing facility is expected to accelerate growth across several industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and defence.

"We are excited to bring our expertise in semiconductor manufacturing to Bahrain, which offers a strategic location and facilitated access to the region," said Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director and CEO of Polymatech Electronics. "Establishing our semiconductor manufacturing facility here aligns perfectly with our expansion goals."

The new facility will not only contribute to Bahrain's GDP but also drive innovation and create high-value jobs in the technology sector.

As the global race for semiconductor supremacy intensifies, Bahrain's investment in advanced manufacturing is poised to secure its place as a key player in the evolving tech economy.

(KNN Bureau)