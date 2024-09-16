PHCC Changes Out-Of-State Call Center Number

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced a change to the call centers landline number for visitors from outside the country, in order to improve the appointment booking process.

The new number, +974-44066466, will replace the previous number +974-44069917, which will continue to operate until Sept. 10, as part of preparations to integrate new features into the service.

PHCC stated that updating the landline number will not affect patients and visitors inside the State of Qatar, as they can continue to communicate with the call center as usual via the number 107, while patients and visitors from outside the country should use the new number for all inquiries, which began operating yesterday.