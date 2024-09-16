Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Celebrates World Ozone Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) celebrated World Ozone Day, which falls on September 16 each year, under the slogan "advancing climate action."

The event, held on that occasion, witnessed the honoring of the students who won the "Ozone Shield of the Blue Planet" competition, which was organized by the MOECC, in cooperation with the University of Doha for Science and (UDST), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The competition aimed to raise awareness among school students about the social responsibility of preserving the ozone layer, by designing videos and publications that reflect their understanding and vision of environmental solutions related to protecting the ozone layer.

The event also included an introductory video about the agreement, the competition, and the winning students' contributions, highlighting academic and community initiatives that contribute to protecting the environment.

The State of Qatar is a member of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and its amendments. In addition, the State of Qatar implements various projects and activities to protect the ozone layer in cooperation with multiple sectors in the country.