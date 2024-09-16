Team One Announces Sixth Annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship Call For Submissions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The scholarship is open for submission now through October 21

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Legacy Lab , Team One's award-winning brand consultancy and thought leadership practice, announces its call for submissions to its annual scholarship program. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship recognizes student talent who represents the next generation of legacy makers and future leaders dedicated to creating lasting and positive change in their communities and beyond. The recipient will receive a $15,000 scholarship to put toward school-related expenses, as they work toward making long-term contributions to their community.



Building on the program's success, the scholarship will continue to honor Black and African American students, specifically those who have an ambition to create a change by revolutionizing an industry, challenging social norms, and creating an impact in their communities for generations to come.

“It's rewarding to witness how The Legacy Lab Scholarship's impact continues to grow as we expand into our sixth edition. The Legacy Lab's mission is to empower the future talent who are striving to make a long-term impact on their communities and it's an honor to be able to support this bigger ambition with our platform,” said Julie Michael, CEO at Team One.“Last year we had a record number of submissions from promising leaders and we're excited for this year's scholarship as it's always encouraging to see how many young students and professionals are passionate about creating a lasting impact.”

The most recent Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Katelyn Harris, an MBA candidate at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), for her commitment to using technology, media and education to create meaningful social change. Harris previously worked for Google's Grow with Google initiative, where she focused her efforts on empowering the next generation of talent with digital skills. Additionally, Harris co-founded the non-profit Building Opportunities in Support of Sisters (BOSS), where she has been actively involved in helping nurture professional growth of high school students.

“This scholarship has been such a gift, helping me finish my MBA at Stanford and allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for creating meaningful social change through technology and education. The Legacy Lab Foundation's support has empowered me to think bigger and bolder about the future, and I'm incredibly grateful for the encouragement, recognition, and community of unwavering support it has provided me,” said Harris.“For anyone thinking about applying, I cannot recommend it enough. This is an incredible opportunity that can truly shape the course of your journey.”

Scholarship funds are intended as an investment in ongoing education to help the selected student achieve a personal ambition and subsidize school-related expenses. Eligible applicants must be current undergraduate or graduate level students attending college, university or a similar level program within the United States. Applicants will be required to submit a 5-minute video response to questions about their field of study, contributions to their community and/or field, and aspirations post-graduation. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 by 9AM PT.

This scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. For more information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and application requirements, visit: .

