One Killed, 37 Injured In Bus-Sedan Collision In Iran
Date
9/16/2024 10:45:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 16 (IANS) One person was killed and 37 others injured in a collision on Monday between a sedan and a bus in southeastern Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The bus, carrying Pakistani nationals returning from northeastern Iran's Khorasan Razavi province, collided with a sedan on an intercity road in Sistan and Baluchestan's Nimruz county, IRNA quoted Mohammad Mohammadi, head of the medical emergency services and crisis management of Zabol University of Medical Sciences, as saying.
The sedan's driver lost his life before the arrival of ambulances, and two of the injured were transferred to the hospital, Mohammadi said, adding that the other 35 wounded received primary emergency treatments at the scene as they refrained from being transferred to medical centers.
There has been no mention of the cause of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.
