The Vet Law Office Announces First-Ever Winner Of $1,000 Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship

Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship Winner (Fall 2024)

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Edward is not only the founder and owner of The Vet Law Office , but he is also a service-disabled United States veteran.

Motivated by his passion for veteran advocacy, Attorney Farmer created the Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship and opened it to applications earlier this year. After receiving over 1,000 applications, Edward Farmer is proud to name Armando Vega as the first-ever winner of the Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship.

United States Army Veteran Armando Vega is pursuing his bachelor's degree at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. From 2004 to 2012, Mr. Vega served on active duty, completing two combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Today, Armando works as a Peer Support with the Chicago Veterans Organization, specifically helping veterans in recovery. After graduating, he plans to pursue a master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Armando is incredibly passionate about helping other veterans and utilizing his education and personal experiences to support and advocate for them in any way possible.

The Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship is open twice a year to undergraduate, graduate, and law school students who are pursuing careers in which they plan to advocate on behalf of military veterans. One student is selected each semester as the winner of a $1,000 award that they may use toward academic expenses. Since awarding the first scholarship to Mr. Vega, applications have been reopened for the Spring 2025 semester. The deadline to apply for the Spring 2025 Supporting Our Heroes Scholarship is February 10, 2025.

About The Vet Law Office

Attorney Farmer's personal experience both in the line of duty and when pursuing a professional life after his military service drives him to continuously offer resources and aid to veterans in need. He believes in using his legal skillset to honor veterans who have served our country. While his firm's physical location is in Naperville, Illinois, Mr. Farmer serves veterans throughout the United States, helping them address issues related to VA disability benefits , military discharges , and the various disabilities that affect veterans every day.

To learn more about The Vet Law Office, visit our website or call 1-800-700-4174.

