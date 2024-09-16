Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced prosthetics has witnessed significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increased awareness about prosthetic solutions. Advanced prosthetics refer to high-tech artificial limbs and devices designed to replace lost or damaged body parts, incorporating sophisticated features such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and biometrics. These prosthetics enhance mobility, functionality, and comfort for users, making them an essential component of modern rehabilitation and healthcare.

Applications of advanced prosthetics extend across various domains, including orthopedics, rehabilitation, and military medicine. For example, prosthetic limbs with integrated sensors and motors allow for more natural and precise movements. The development of myoelectric prosthetics, which use electrical signals from muscles to control the device, exemplifies this advancement. In 2022, Össur, a leading company in the field, introduced the RHEO KNEE® XC, which utilizes adaptive technology to adjust to various walking conditions, thereby improving user experience.

The importance of advanced prosthetics is underscored by their ability to significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals with limb loss. They not only restore physical functionality but also contribute to psychological well-being by fostering independence and social integration. As technology continues to evolve, the global advanced prosthetics market is expected to expand further, offering innovative solutions for a diverse range of needs.

Hybrid Technology to Lead the Market in Upcoming Years

The ability to combine the best features of conventional and electric prosthetics is the factor stimulating the segment's growth. By integrating mechanical components with advanced motorized and sensor technologies, hybrid prosthetics offer superior adaptability, functionality, and user comfort. For example, the Ottobock C-Leg® 4, introduced in 2023, exemplifies this trend with its microprocessor-controlled knee that adjusts to various walking conditions. This technology enhances mobility and provides a more natural gait compared to traditional prosthetics. As demand for versatile and high-performance prosthetic solutions grows, hybrid technologies are expected to dominate the market, setting new standards in prosthetic innovation.

