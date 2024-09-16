Two Palestinian Youths Succumb To Injury Caused By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians succumbed to their injuries caused by the Israeli occupations forces during confrontations in Tubas and Jenin cities, West Bank, official sources reported on Monday.

The Palestinian said, Palestinian youth, Ahmad Ezqaile passed away due to critical wounds sustained two month ago in Jenin.

Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital stated in statement that Palestinian youth Saif Abu Dawas died due to injuries sustained in a confrontation with Israeli in Tubas earlier this month.

In a separate statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its staff treated seven Palestinians from a school nearby Jericho as they were shifted to the hospital immediately.

Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights released a statement, that the settlers raided and assaulted students and teachers at a school northwest of Jericho.

On its part, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Prisoners' Society said in a statement the Israeli occupation arrested twenty Palestinians in the West Bank, -- including a women and jailed person -- as the arrest operation scattered all over the West Bank governorates.

Since the Israeli occupation launched it genocide and aggression against Palestinians on October 7, its forces have arrested more than 10,700 civilians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem. (end)

