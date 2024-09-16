(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Free DNA Isolation And Extraction Global Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.81 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, an increase in the prevalence of cancer, advancements in microbial sequencing technologies, substantial investments by healthcare companies, rising investments in genomics and biotechnology, and increased funding for research and development initiatives.

The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. In the forecast period, growth can be attributed to several factors, increasing adoption of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits and tubes, expanding investments in genomics and biotechnology, advancements in molecular diagnostics technology, growing demand for personalized medicine, and rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Major trends expected during this period include the development of new products tailored to market needs, strategic partnerships and collaborations to leverage expertise and resources, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen market positions, ongoing technological advancements in isolation and extraction techniques, and continuous launches of innovative products.

The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market is poised for growth driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer. Cancer encompasses a diverse group of diseases characterized by abnormal cell growth, often leading to tumor formation and potential spread to other parts of the body. Factors contributing to the rising cancer incidence include obesity, genetic predispositions, and viral infections such as hepatitis B and C, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and human papillomavirus (HPV). Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolation and extraction technologies play a crucial role in cancer research and treatment by enabling detailed genomic analysis. These techniques provide insights into tumor biology, treatment responses, and disease progression, potentially transforming cancer management through early detection and personalized therapeutic approaches.

For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology reported approximately 20 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2022, with projections suggesting this number could rise to 35 million by 2050. Cancer-related deaths are estimated at 9.7 million annually, underscoring the critical need for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions facilitated by cfDNA isolation and extraction technologies.

The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market is poised for growth driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare decisions and treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, environmental factors, and lifestyle. This approach is gaining traction due to rising rates of cancer and the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Cell-free DNA isolation and extraction technologies play a pivotal role in personalized medicine by offering a non-invasive and comprehensive method for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating diseases, particularly cancer, based on an individual's unique genetic profile. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that in 2022, 12 new customized medications were approved, accounting for approximately 34% of all newly approved treatments, signaling a significant increase from previous years. This underscores the growing adoption of personalized therapeutic approaches and their impact on driving the demand for advanced genomic analysis tools such as cell-free DNA isolation and extraction.

Leading companies in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market are focusing on innovation to maintain a competitive edge. They are developing cutting-edge products such as automated DNA extraction instruments, which are sophisticated laboratory devices designed to streamline and automate the process of isolating DNA from diverse biological samples. Yourgene Health plc, for example, launched the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit in September 2023. This innovative solution is tailored to optimize the Sage 32 NIPT workflow in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, featuring advanced features that enhance the efficiency and precision of DNA extraction from maternal blood samples using magnetic bead-based technology. These advancements in automated DNA extraction instruments are crucial for improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in clinical settings, supporting the growing demand for personalized medicine and enhancing patient outcomes through targeted therapies based on genomic insights.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



By Product Type: Kits; Reagents; Instruments

By Technology: Column-Based Isolation And Extraction; Magnetic Beads; Silica Membranes

By Application: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT); Oncology; Transplant Rejection; Other Applications By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Biotech And Pharma Companies

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Coverage:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Novartis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

QIAGEN

Natera

Promega

STRATEC Biomedical

STRECK

Omega Bio-tek

SeraCare Life Sciences

Yourgene Health

System Biosciences

PreAnalytiX

Bioo Scientific

BioCAT

Norgen Biotek

Epigentek NVIGEN

